Spring Plant Sale in Bloom at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Spring is past sprung, and with all the moisture still blessing the soil, gardeners will have to work overtime to catch up with this bounty.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden offers a range of California natives, drought-tolerant Mediterraneans and other additions for local gardens as the season warms.

Come and enjoy shopping all throughout the month of April as the garden’s courtyard is transformed into a botanical wonderland stocked with fascinating plants from growers across the state, with many grown locally right here at the Botanic Garden.

As an added bonus, take advantage of expert planting advice from the garden’s staff.

The public sale begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Members can shop early — on Friday, April 1 — and will receive 15 percent off on all plant purchases. The additional discount is available one day only, and the offer does not include hard goods, pottery, bird feeders or any gift shop products.

“Part of our mission here at the garden is to inform the public about the benefits of planting native plants in their own gardens,” said Bruce Reed, SBBG’s nursery manager. “Our Spring Plant Sale provides the community with the opportunity to discover these plants and to bring them home.”

From Abutilon to Zauschneria, visitors can find a wealth of California’s Flora in one place. Come join us for this special event celebrating the garden’s 85th year.

All proceeds support the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden general fund.

— Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.