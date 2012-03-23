Carpinteria Man Arrested in Alleged Hate Crime

Sheriff's Department says the suspect attempted to drive over the victim with a utility truck

A 51-year-old Carpinteria man is facing several charges, including a hate-crime allegation, after allegedly assaulting a man and attempting to run him down with a truck, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

James Michael Inglimo was taken into custody shortly before noon Wednesday near a motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Thursday.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, told deputies he responded to an advertisement for a roommate that he read on the Internet. He met Inglimo, who the victim said became convinced that he wanted to have sex with him.

The victim told investigators that Inglimo sent him numerous threatening messages, which also contained homosexual slurs, according to Sugars.

On Wednesday, Inglimo located the victim in the parking lot of the motel, allegedly kicked him in the groin, then tried to run over him with a utility truck, Sugars said, adding that the victim jumped out of the way.

Deputies located Inglimo in his vehicle near the motel.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony interference with civil rights and misdemeanor battery. Bail was set at $50,000.

