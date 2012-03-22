Awards Add Up for Coastline Christian Academy’s Mathletes

Third- through eighth-graders take home gold, silver and bronze in Math Olympics

While many of us don’t know a logarithm from a log jam, and are quick to grab calculators or count digits on our digits, these third- through eighth-graders find math as easy as 3.14159265.

Seventeen young mathematicians from Coastline Christian Academy were selected to compete in the Association of Christian Schools International Math Olympics held at Pacific Christian School in Santa Maria last week.

The ACSI Math Olympics is one of the more than 90 academic and fine arts events the group holds in the Southern California region to complement the academic, arts and music programs of member Christian schools.

The Santa Maria competition was one of 11 held in Southern California, and had more than 90 students representing four area Christian schools sparring with their numerators, denominators and other formulas and calculations. Students competed with other students from their own grade level in two categories: mathematical reasoning and arithmetic computation.

Placing in the mathematical reasoning arena: fourth grade — Joseph Pearlman, third place; fifth grade — Adam King, fifth place, and Rhett Austin, third place; sixth grade — Alden Strafford, first place, Tys vanZeyl, third place, Issac Coffey, fourth place; seventh grade — Ryler Austin, first place; eighth grade — Jonathan Sloan, second place.

Winners in the arithmetic computation competition: fourth grade — Diego Palladino, second place; fifth grade — Janice Tsai, third place; sixth grade — Isaiah Smith, fourth place; and eighth grade — Jaclyn Smith, third place.

Coastline Christian Academy is a K-8 co-educational, non-denominational Christian school serving the families of Santa Barbara and Goleta, and is an accredited member of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and ASCI.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea is the community and media relations coordinator for Coastline Christian Academy.