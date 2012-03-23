Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:58 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Eucalyptus Systems of Goleta Forms Partnership with Amazon

Cloud computing company is now fully compatible with Amazon's Web Services application programming interfaces

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 23, 2012 | 2:06 a.m.

Amazon has reached a deal with Goleta-based cloud computing company Eucalyptus Systems to help customers move their workloads between an internal private cloud and the Amazon Web Services public cloud.

Eucalyptus is now fully compatible with the AWS application programming interfaces, according to a news release issued Thursday.

“This means you can use or reuse your existing AWS-compatible tools, images (AMIs) and scripts to manage your own hybrid and on-premise clouds,” Eucalyptus wrote on its website. “We implement the AWS API on top of the Eucalyptus infrastructure, so a tool in the cloud ecosystem that communicates with AWS can communicate with a Eucalyptus cloud.”

In 2006, Amazon began offering IT infrastructure services to businesses in the form of cloud computing. The most popular services include Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Elastic Block Storage, Amazon Machine Image, Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Identity and Access Management.

The current trend has been in private clouds, in which individuals create a cloud-like architecture out of their own data centers, RightScale CEO Michael Crandell previously told Noozhawk. The evolution also has given way to hybrid models that allow companies like RightScale to view servers in Amazon and private data centers from one pane of glass.

“There will be innovations in the cloud that no one has thought about today,” Crandell said. “This is just the beginning of the third revolution in information technology. This is a huge, decade-long movement or longer that we think is unstoppable.”

Now, Amazon will allow Eucalyptus to connect the AWS with private clouds created by large companies. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed.

“The agreement enables customers to more efficiently migrate workloads between their existing data centers and AWS while using the same management tools and skills across both environments,” the news release states. “AWS will support Eucalyptus as they continue to extend compatibility with AWS APIs and customer use cases. Customers can run applications in their existing data centers that are compatible with popular Amazon Web Services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 