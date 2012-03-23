Eucalyptus Systems of Goleta Forms Partnership with Amazon

Amazon has reached a deal with Goleta-based cloud computing company Eucalyptus Systems to help customers move their workloads between an internal private cloud and the Amazon Web Services public cloud.

Eucalyptus is now fully compatible with the AWS application programming interfaces, according to a news release issued Thursday.

“This means you can use or reuse your existing AWS-compatible tools, images (AMIs) and scripts to manage your own hybrid and on-premise clouds,” Eucalyptus wrote on its website. “We implement the AWS API on top of the Eucalyptus infrastructure, so a tool in the cloud ecosystem that communicates with AWS can communicate with a Eucalyptus cloud.”

In 2006, Amazon began offering IT infrastructure services to businesses in the form of cloud computing. The most popular services include Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Elastic Block Storage, Amazon Machine Image, Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Identity and Access Management.

The current trend has been in private clouds, in which individuals create a cloud-like architecture out of their own data centers, RightScale CEO Michael Crandell previously told Noozhawk. The evolution also has given way to hybrid models that allow companies like RightScale to view servers in Amazon and private data centers from one pane of glass.

“There will be innovations in the cloud that no one has thought about today,” Crandell said. “This is just the beginning of the third revolution in information technology. This is a huge, decade-long movement or longer that we think is unstoppable.”

Now, Amazon will allow Eucalyptus to connect the AWS with private clouds created by large companies. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed.

“The agreement enables customers to more efficiently migrate workloads between their existing data centers and AWS while using the same management tools and skills across both environments,” the news release states. “AWS will support Eucalyptus as they continue to extend compatibility with AWS APIs and customer use cases. Customers can run applications in their existing data centers that are compatible with popular Amazon Web Services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).”

