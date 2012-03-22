Motorcyclist Leads CHP Officers on High-Speed Chase Through Goleta

A motorcyclist with $100,000 in outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Goleta before being apprehended, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. There were no injuries in the incident.

Antonio P. Romero, 22, of Solvang, was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, more than an hour after he was first pulled over at a gas station at Fairview Avenue and Calle Real, said Officer Jeremy Wayland, a CHP spokesman.

Romero was observed driving his motorcycle on Highway 101 at about 80 mph, and a traffic stop was made by a CHP motorcycle officer, Wayland said. As the officer approached the suspect on foot, Romero restarted his motorcycle, and fled into the nearby commercial area. After a chase that reached 90 mph, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot near Cathedral Oaks Road and Cambridge Drive, Wayland said.

After an hour-long search by CHP officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, Romero was found hiding beneath some solar panels in the 1100 block of Camino Manadero north of North Patterson Avenue in the Goleta foothills.

Romero was driving with a suspended license, Wayland said, and allegedly tried to conspire with a relative, via text message, to report the motorcycle stolen in hopes of avoiding arrest.

He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, conspiracy, and two vehicle code violations. Bail was set at $100,000.

