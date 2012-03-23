Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:54 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Residents Turn Out in Force to Push for Milpas Street Safety Improvements

Neighborhood Advisory Council takes no action, while Transportation and Circulation Committee supports installing flashers, a curb extension and other measures

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 23, 2012 | 4:33 a.m.

Milpas safety march from Giana Magnoli on Vimeo.

The Milpas Street community turned out in force Thursday night to demand changes to the busy Santa Barbara corridor in an effort to make it safer for pedestrians and, hopefully, prevent another tragic accident like the one that took the life of 15-year-old Sergio Romero last fall.

Romero was hit Oct. 7, 2011, while walking in the crosswalk at the intersection with Ortega Street after one car stopped but a speeding truck in the other lane didn’t. Since then, the issue of pedestrian safety on Milpas Street has come back to the forefront and traffic experts with the city of Santa Barbara have come up with safety improvement proposals.

Neighborhood Advisory Council member Cesar Trujillo, in red, joins students and other Santa Barbara residents in a march before Thursday night's joint meeting of the council and the Transportation and Circulation Committee to discuss pedestrian-safety improvements for the Milpas Street corridor.
Neighborhood Advisory Council member Cesar Trujillo, in red, joins students and other Santa Barbara residents in a march before Thursday night’s joint meeting of the council and the Transportation and Circulation Committee to discuss pedestrian-safety improvements for the Milpas Street corridor. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

On Thursday, people marched from that intersection to a joint meeting of the Neighborhood Advisory Council and the Transportation and Circulation Committee.

“The street where my son was killed is not a safe street,” Romero’s mother, Lupe, said through an interpreter. “I have two children left, and I love them with all my heart. I want them to be adults. I want to see them graduate.

“Marching down here in honor of my son, lots of cars didn’t make the stop — and we cursed them a lot,” she said to laughs.

In a four-hour joint meeting, the Neighborhood Advisory Council took no action, while the Transportation and Circulation Committee supported installing a traffic light at the intersection of Milpas and Yanonali streets, and if that isn’t deemed possible, then a median refuge island with pedestrian-activated flashing lights.

For the Ortega and Milpas streets intersection, the Transportation and Circulation Committee supported a median refuge island, pedestrian-activated flashers and a curb extension on the southeast corner, across Ortega from the Alpha Thrift Store. It also supported restriping between Canon Perdido and Cota streets, which would restrict access to one lane in either direction with bike lanes.

The Neighborhood Advisory Council is scheduled to discuss it and make a recommendation at its April 11 meeting, and the City Council will consider both suggestions in its final decision.

The restriping proposal was aimed at bicyclist safety, too.

Christine Bourgeois of the Bicycle Coalition said many bicyclists ride on the sidewalks, willing to take the possibility of a citation and fine over injury. She said she has cycled all over the world and doesn’t feel safe on Milpas Street — drivers honk at her even if she’s in the bike lane.

Community members in the area overwhelmingly have asked for traffic lights, but city staff members insist they could actually increase the number of accidents.

The number of vehicles and pedestrians doesn’t warrant them, according to city engineer Derek Bailey. Even if it did, he said, the number of broadside collisions at signaled intersections on Milpas Street means there’s a higher potential of injury and property damage by adding signals to those areas. There were 113 accidents among eight intersections since 2000 — compared with just one each at Ortega and Yanonali streets — and Bailey believes adding lights could increase the number of vehicle-involved, and maybe pedestrian-involved, accidents.

He said it would definitely make it easier for pedestrians to cross, but could decrease vehicle safety. The whole goal of the proposals is to find a plan that increases pedestrian safety while not decreasing vehicle safety.

Members of the community, and both committees that met Thursday, continued to ask for traffic lights as an option.

The city of Santa Barbara Transportation and Circulation Committee supports installing pedestrian-activated flashing lights at Milpas Street intersections with Yanonali and Ortega streets.
The city of Santa Barbara Transportation and Circulation Committee supports installing pedestrian-activated flashing lights at Milpas Street intersections with Yanonali and Ortega streets. (Federal Highway Administration photo)

The Latino Democrats surveyed 103 residents and business owners near the two intersections, and 74 percent of them support stoplights, according to executive committee member Silvia Uribe. Almost half of those to whom the group talked use the intersections daily, she said, while about one-third of them avoid those spots specifically because they seem unsafe.

Santa Barbara High School student Viviana Rodriguez said she won’t cross where Romero was killed.

“If you ask me, yes, I am scared,” she said.

Santa Barbara Junior High School students Angel Gonzalez and Angel Velasquez said they have had close calls on their way to school.

“I don’t want to get hit and killed the way Sergio Romero did,” Velasquez said.

Gonzalez said he was walking across when one car stopped, but the car in the other lane didn’t. His friend was almost hit, and Gonzalez had to pull him out of the way just in time — and the car didn’t even stop.

The Transportation and Circulation Committee and Neighborhood Advisory Council recommendations will be presented to the City Council in May. Police officers continue to conduct crosswalk stings and increased traffic enforcement in the Milpas corridor — even their presence makes people slow down — for which many people at Thursday’s meeting expressed appreciation.

Sgt. Mike McGrew and his traffic team conducted crosswalk stings Thursday at four locations and cited 60 drivers, including 39 at Milpas and Yanonali streets. There have been 12 traffic fatalities — nine involving pedestrians — in the city since July 2007. Police also issued nine citations at Anacapa and Arrellaga streets; one at Salinas and Clifton streets; and 11 at De la Vina Street and Arden Road.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 