Rev. Greg Boyle to Deliver Talk About Power of Compassion

M-4, the four churches of Montecito — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic, El Montecito Presbyterian, All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal and Montecito Covenant — are collaboratively sponsoring an evening with bestselling author and storyteller, the Rev. Greg Boyle.
He will speak on the power of boundless compassion at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 1 in the sanctuary of Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road.
Boyle is the author of “Tattoos on the Heart” and the founder of HomeBoy Industries, a national model for gang prevention.
For more information, call 805.969.0373.
— Jon Lemmond, Ph.D., is the associate pastor at Montecito Covenant Church and an adjunct professor in the history and religious studies departments at Westmont College.