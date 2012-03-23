SBCC Trustees Set Schedule for Superintendent Search

The college hopes to name its new leader on April 26, after a screening process, interviews and site visits with candidates

The SBCC Board of Trustees discussed a schedule Thursday that will guide the search process for a new superintendent/president.

Former President Andreea Serban was dismissed by the trustees last summer in closed session, and Dr. Jack Friedlander has been acting president of the college since then.

A complaint was sent to the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges last summer alleging the board was out of compliance, and the ACCJC visited the campus in the fall as part of its investigation. SBCC received a damning draft report of its findings and has responded to the commission, but has not yet received a response about the college’s accreditation status.

In the meantime, search firm Stanton Chase International, which was hired by the college, stated last month that it had already received 30 applications for the superintendent position.

A 16-member search committee was approved last month. Staff and community members will help screen the candidates, led by co-chairmen Ron Gallo and Dean Nevins.

At the beginning of April, the trustees will hold a closed session to hear from the search committee about the candidates, with site visits at candidate colleges to be held in the following weeks.

The trustees will interview candidates April 16-17, with a public forum tentatively scheduled for April 18. The following week, the trustees will hold a closed session for negotiations.

On April 26, the goal is to “announce to the world who our next superintendent will be,” board president Peter Haslund said.

