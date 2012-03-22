Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:08 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Students, Staff Eat Up SBCC’s Edible Books Festival

Lauren Peikert's Marie Antoinette-inspired creation earns Best in Show

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | March 22, 2012 | 4:46 p.m.

More than 30 SBCC faculty, staff and students put on their creative thinking and chef caps on Wednesday to make the college’s Fourth Annual Edible Books Festival a success.

The festival, held in the SBCC Luria Library, celebrated two of our culture’s most beloved activities: eating and reading. 

2012 Categories and Winners

» Best in Show — Lauren Peikert inspired by Marie Antoinette

» Most Delicious — Becky Saffold inspired by Water for Elephants

» Most Beautiful — Sybille Kroemer inspired by The Princess and the Frog

Becky Saffold's creation inspired by Water for Elephants was selected as Most Delicious.
» Most Humorous — Keegan Kidwell and Sarah West inspired by Fight Club

» Most Like a Book — Michelle Rene Marmolejo inspired by Crime and Punishment

» Most Like One of the Great Books — Candee Gyll inspired by Sir Francis Bacon Essays

» Most Like “SBCC Reads 2012” book Moby Duck — Michelle Bone inspired by Moby Duck

» Judges’ Choices — Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inspired by Lorax, Lauren Reynolds inspired by Big Fish and David O’Connor inspired by Study in Scarlett

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
