Students, Staff Eat Up SBCC’s Edible Books Festival

Lauren Peikert's Marie Antoinette -inspired creation earns Best in Show

More than 30 SBCC faculty, staff and students put on their creative thinking and chef caps on Wednesday to make the college’s Fourth Annual Edible Books Festival a success.

The festival, held in the SBCC Luria Library, celebrated two of our culture’s most beloved activities: eating and reading.

2012 Categories and Winners

» Best in Show — Lauren Peikert inspired by Marie Antoinette

» Most Delicious — Becky Saffold inspired by Water for Elephants

» Most Beautiful — Sybille Kroemer inspired by The Princess and the Frog

» Most Humorous — Keegan Kidwell and Sarah West inspired by Fight Club

» Most Like a Book — Michelle Rene Marmolejo inspired by Crime and Punishment

» Most Like One of the Great Books — Candee Gyll inspired by Sir Francis Bacon Essays

» Most Like “SBCC Reads 2012” book Moby Duck — Michelle Bone inspired by Moby Duck

» Judges’ Choices — Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inspired by Lorax, Lauren Reynolds inspired by Big Fish and David O’Connor inspired by Study in Scarlett

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.