Pro Surfer Shaun Tomson to Speak at Anacapa School

He will discuss his own journey with successes and challenges, in and out of the surf

By Anacapa School | March 22, 2012 | 1:29 p.m.

Anacapa School’s First Thursday Open Breakfast Club continues with a presentation by champion surfer Shaun Tomson at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, April 5 on campus.

Shaun Tomson
Shaun Tomson

Tomson is the bestselling author of Surfer’s Code: 12 Simple Lessons for Riding through Life and the award-winning documentary filmmaker of Bustin’ Down the Door. He will talk about the influence of positive values on success in life and business based on his own experiences of overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges, in and out of the surf.

“As a surfer and filmmaker myself, I am really looking forward to Shaun’s talk,” said Patrick Alcerro, a 17-year-old junior at Anacapa. “He has combined two passions of mine into a really interesting career.”

Tomson founded, managed and sold two $50 million clothing brands — Instinct in the 1980s and Solitude in the ‘90s.

He is a business administration and finance graduate from the University of Natal and an inductee in the U.S. Surfers’ Hall of Fame, the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and the South African Sports Hall of Fame. He has been described as one of the greatest surfers of all time and one of the most influential surfers of the century.

In 2004, Tomson was at the pinnacle of his professional and personal life as a former world-champion surfer, a successful entrepreneur and an inspirational speaker, when his 15-year-old son, Mathew, died in a tragic accident. In his book, Tomson proclaims that “every moment holds the possibility of failure and tragedy, every moment the promise of success and happiness.”

Anacapa School hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Each month, the school opens its doors to the wider community to honor a special guest lecturer as part of its First Thursday Open Breakfast Club speaker series.

Prospective parents and their students who are interested in Anacapa School are welcome to attend to see a Breakfast Club in action.

After the presentation, guests are invited to join a conversation with the speaker.

