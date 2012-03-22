What’s New in Local Recycling and Environmental Programs: A Primer for Residents

Free public event on April 4 will cover the plastic bag debate, hazardous waste disposal and more

The Santa Barbara Public Library System continues its spring “Green @ Your Library” series with a free public program covering the plastic bag debate, safe hazardous waste disposal, city recycling updates, and keeping our creeks and ocean clean.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., staff from the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services Division, the County of Santa Barbara LessIsMore.org, the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division and “Where’s Your Bag?” campaign will talk about current operations in Santa Barbara.

Residents are invited to learn what they can do to help the community’s environment. Did you know that washing your car at your home can pollute our ocean? What prevents street litter from getting into our storm drains and creeks? How can you safely dispose of household hazardous waste?

Learn how discarded plastic bags affect hundreds of thousands of marine mammals, sea turtles and birds that die every year from ingesting plastic bags, which they mistake for food. Come find out what your community is doing to keep the environment clean and come learn what you can do to help.

Green @ Your Library events will take place all spring throughout the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Programming is supported by a Library Services and Technology Act book-to-action grant, in conjunction with the 2012 Santa Barbara Reads book by Donovan Hohn, Moby Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea ....

This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System and Green @ Your Library events planned in April.

— Leah Watts is a librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.