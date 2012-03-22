Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:07 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

What’s New in Local Recycling and Environmental Programs: A Primer for Residents

Free public event on April 4 will cover the plastic bag debate, hazardous waste disposal and more

By Leah Watts for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | March 22, 2012 | 5:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System continues its spring “Green @ Your Library” series with a free public program covering the plastic bag debate, safe hazardous waste disposal, city recycling updates, and keeping our creeks and ocean clean.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., staff from the City of Santa Barbara Environmental Services Division, the County of Santa Barbara LessIsMore.org, the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division and “Where’s Your Bag?” campaign will talk about current operations in Santa Barbara.

Residents are invited to learn what they can do to help the community’s environment. Did you know that washing your car at your home can pollute our ocean? What prevents street litter from getting into our storm drains and creeks? How can you safely dispose of household hazardous waste?

Learn how discarded plastic bags affect hundreds of thousands of marine mammals, sea turtles and birds that die every year from ingesting plastic bags, which they mistake for food. Come find out what your community is doing to keep the environment clean and come learn what you can do to help.

Green @ Your Library events will take place all spring throughout the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Programming is supported by a Library Services and Technology Act book-to-action grant, in conjunction with the 2012 Santa Barbara Reads book by Donovan Hohn, Moby Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea ....

This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System and Green @ Your Library events planned in April.

— Leah Watts is a librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 