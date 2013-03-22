Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Get Hooked on Fly-Tying

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 22, 2013 | 3:22 p.m.

Berkley Bedell had a great dog with a perfect color. One evening, Berkley snipped a few hairs off the dog and tied up a couple of flies. The next day, those flies caught trout as fast as he could cast with his fly rod.

His fishing buddies wanted to know all about those simple but deadly new flies. Well sir, Berkley’s poor dog had to go through the rest of his life with little bald patches all over his otherwise luxurious coat. While his master worked over his vice in the evenings, the dog would sniff the hand-tied flies suspiciously and then go curl up close to the fire. That’s the way I heard the story.

Berkley went on to found one of the biggest fishing tackle companies of our time, named after himself. Now every time I see a dog with little patches of hair missing, I have to wonder if the dog’s master is a Berkley kinda guy. Fortunately for pet dogs, cats, birds, etc., there are plenty of packaged materials available today for tying flies.

With lots of trout plants up at Lake Cachuma over the past several months and with more lined up next month, this would be a good time to learn fly-tying skills and enjoy a great day at the lake. Flyfishing is also gaining in popularity out on the big salt. There are plenty of reasons for learning to fly ties.

At Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, we have a good supply of tied flies, some by a local flyfishing hero named Eric Rangel, who ties freshwater and saltwater flies. More and more people are learning that surf fishing with flies is a ton of fun.

Santa Barbara Flyfishers is our local flyfishing club, and members enjoy both saltwater and freshwater fishing pursuits.

If you’re interested in joining a flyfishing club, stop by Hook, Line & Sinker and we’ll hook you up.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 