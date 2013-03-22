Crews Respond to Brush Fire at Homeless Camp

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a fire at a homeless camp at Sonya Lane and South Depot Street.

Battalion Chief Scott Johnson said firefighters responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday and discovered a small fire about 50 feet by 50 feet in a drainage ditch near the camp.

A witness told officials that people were seen running from the scene, according to Johnson.

He said the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Firefighters stayed on the scene for an hour to extinguish all hot spots.

Johnson said the probable cause of the fire was determined to be a cooking fire or warming fire at the homeless camp.

The Santa Maria Police Department assisted with traffic control. No injuries were reported.

