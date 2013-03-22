Public Invited to Select Winner of ‘People’s Choice Award’ in WaterWise Video Contest

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency has announced that voting is under way for a “People’s Choice Award” for the annual 2013 WaterWise High School Video Contest.

For the first time in the 14-year history of this annual competition, the public is invited to view the 16 submitted videos online and to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” Anyone with a Facebook account can vote for their favorite videos by “liking” one or more videos on the contest’s Facebook page, accessible by clicking here before the April 10 deadline.

Students from seven high schools across the county submitted videos for the 2013 contest. This year the schools represented include Santa Ynez Valley Union, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Laguna Blanca, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Bishop Garcia Diego.

The contest meets several California state content standards and, according to Scott McGolpin, director of the county Public Works Department, “previous contests have been great learning experiences for participating students, and the videos have been great fun to watch.”

The objective of the contest is to create 30-second or 60-second videos that could potentially serve as public service announcements to promote water conservation and water-efficiency programs. In fact, some videos from past year competitions have been used as PSAs on television, and audio versions have even been used on radio stations.

Besides the new People’s Choice Award, there will be first-, second- and third-place cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000, awarded by judges from local water providers. Prizes will be given out at an April 17 awards ceremony open to the student videographers, their families, teachers and the media.

The annual contest is funded by the Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers, which consists of the water providers across Santa Barbara County and the county Water Agency. Together, these agencies sponsor programs that promote water conservation. Click here for more information.

— Randy Turner represents the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.