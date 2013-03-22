Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara County’s Jobless Rate Inches Up But Remains Below Statewide Average

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 22, 2013 | 11:04 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate increased to 8.4 percent in January, but despite the uptick since December, the county still remains lower than the statewide average, according to figures released Friday by the Employment Development Department.

Friday’s numbers reveal that unemployment in the county is still below the 9.2 percent recorded from the same time last year, according to a statement from the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County.

The numbers were an increase from 7.7 percent recorded in December, and the group said the unemployment increase also has been experienced at the state and national level.

“Despite the unfortunate jumps, most of the national economic indicators continue to point towards a slow, but steady recovery,” Executive Director Raymond McDonald. “We should also note that Santa Barbara County’s workforce has increased by 7,100 over the same period last year, and the sectors experiencing loss in this current report are areas that are influenced by seasonal swings. The coming months should be watched very closely to see if the slow economic recovery takes hold in Santa Barbara.”

Among cities, Santa Barbara remains among the lowest in the county with almost 6 percent unemployment, and Goleta and Carpinteria record even lower numbers with about 4 percent each.

Unemployment rates remain significantly higher in North County communities, however, and Lompoc is the highest in the county at almost 15 percent. Santa Maria recorded a 13 percent unemployment rate,  Los Alamos following with 12 percent and Orcutt with 9.4 percent.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 