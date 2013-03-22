SBCC Adult Ed Class to Explore Hispanic World Without Leaving Santa Barbara

“Spanish Through Culture and Literature” is an SBCC Adult Ed class where people can meet, listen, learn, get involved and participate in the Spanish-speaking world through native Spanish speakers’ lively presentations, interesting Spanish articles and current news.

If you have a command for Spanish and want to practice it while meeting interesting Hispanic people, this is a class for you.

These classes have been popular for seven consecutive years. They are fun, informative and a great way to learn about the culture of Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and Spain. The class is taught entirely in Spanish.

The class is a 10-week sessions from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays starting April 11 at the Schott Center, 310 W. Padre St. in Santa Barbara. The cost is $75, and pre-registrations are required by April 1.

For more information, click here and then click on “Register & View Continuing Ed Classes,” or call 805.687.0812.

Irma Esquivel-Kromis, a Spanish instructor for 20 years, holds a master’s degree in Spanish and literature. She has been teaching with the Adult Ed Program for 14 years.