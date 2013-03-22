Take a Spring Break Escape at Bacara Resort & Spa

From exclusive wine excursions through the Santa Ynez Mountains to a legendary spa and stunning coastal views, Bacara Resort & Spa offers everything guests and locals need to enjoy spring break in paradise.

On Easter, Bacara will offer visits from the Easter Bunny, egg decorating, egg hunts and a delightful Champagne Easter Brunch. Offered on the resort’s beautiful village veranda, the extravagant brunch includes made-to-order omelets, assorted seafood and sushi, prime rib, farmers’ market fruits and vegetables and desserts for $85 for adults, $42.50 for children. Easter activities are complimentary for brunch and hotel guests.

For brunch reservations, call 805.571.3018.

Located just 40 miles from Santa Ynez, Bacara is at the heart of one of California’s most exciting wine regions. The resort’s diverse wine offerings include a Foley Food & Wine Society Secret Tour (five hours, $550 per couple). Available exclusively to guests of Bacara, the outing includes barrel tastings, “soil to bottle” tours and access to private estate quarters at the Firestone, Foley and Lincourt vineyards. The experience also includes luxury transportation, an elegant picnic lunch, complimentary wine tastings and discounts on purchased bottles.

“At Bacara, we strive to offer truly exceptional moments that can only be found at our resort,” said Kathleen Cochran, general manager of Bacara. “Our spring break experiences embody the Bacara lifestyle and embrace our beautiful location.”

Nestled on the bluff and beaches of one of California’s most stunning coastlines, Bacara’s beachfront setting lends itself to outdoor adventures, including onsite kayaking, stand-up paddle lessons, mountain biking and surfing. Additionally, travelers can connect with the region’s stunning natural beauty at the resort’s complimentary stargazing classes with the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit or guided beach hikes with the Gaviota Coastal Conservancy.

Travelers can also opt for simple relaxation at Bacara’s signature zero-edge saline swimming pools. Overlooking expansive ocean views, Bacara’s main pool includes 25 private pool cabanas. For further rejuvenation, The Spa at Bacara — recognized as one of the finest spas in the world — provides more than 60 services in an exceptional four-story setting complete with fireside lounges, a rooftop sundeck and a wellness center.

Catering to family travelers, Bacara offers a fun-filled Monarch kids’ camp, movie nights in the resort’s own 211-seat Screening Room and fireside s’mores. For added comfort, the resort’s Family Time package includes a 50 percent discount off a second room and a 50 percent discount on a poolside cabana. A la carte guestrooms start at $299 on weekdays and $375 on weekends.

For reservations or more information, click here or call 855.817.9782.

— Anne Stephany is the director of marketing and communications for the Bacara Resort & Spa.