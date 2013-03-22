Young Ballet Students to Compete Saturday in Free Dance Event

The public is invited to attend for free the 12th annual Ballet Competition of Santa Barbara, presented in cooperation with the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St.

Join us in celebrating the artistic accomplishments of these talented young dancers from Santa Barbara County ballet schools.

If you have had the pleasure in the past of attending the competition, then surely you have experienced the joy and pride of seeing finely trained and dedicated local young dancers showing their love and skill expressed in dance.

Since 1995, the competition has been supporting local ballet students through the competition. This event is made possible by the generosity of local residents, merchants and the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund.

All of the contestants will each perform two classical solo variations. Prizes will be awarded to all contestants at the end of the event.

The Ballet Competition of Santa Barbara is dedicated to honoring the ballet students of Santa Barbara County. We hope we can count on you to show your support by attending and applauding for your favorite dancers, knowing that this competition may help springboard a contestant into a professional career.

For more information, click here to check us out on Facebook or email us at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .