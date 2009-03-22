Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:46 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Just Say No

Does the anti-drug movement teach kids perspective, or is it just all based on fear?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | March 22, 2009 | 10:35 p.m.

Z: That was a mistake.

She: Making toast in the bathtub again?

Z: I never should have told Koss about the hookah.

She: Why not? The hookah was fun. Ten of us at a Middle Eastern restaurant, one hookah with strawberry-flavored tobacco. It was even neurotically sanitary, what with all of us having our own little plastic tips. What was the problem?

Z: “Smoking? You smoked, Dad? Are you trying to kill yourself? Don’t die, Daddy, don’t die!” Sob. Sob.

She: Oh, that. They just finished a unit on smoking. Apparently it sunk in.

Z: I get that it’s valuable to teach kids about the importance of health, but I think Koss might be taking it to a bit of an extreme.

She: What clued you in to that? The Lung Association red ribbons he keeps hanging around the house?

Z: I thought he was just early for Christmas.

She: Or was it when he told us, “If you smoke a single cigarette you’re basically just committing suicide?” Or was it when he said that, “Drinking a beer is opening a gateway to heroin?”

Z: He may be taking this whole D.A.R.E. programming a bit too far.

She: I don’t understand how our child is such a Boy Scout.

Z: It’s bewildering, I’ll admit.

She: We let him watch TV, he reads the newspaper, we even expose him to teenagers whenever possible.

Z: You would think some of those corrupting influences would have sunk in.

She: It’s very disturbing.

Z: Given our own twisted sensibilities, I would have thought some of that would have stuck with the boy.

She: He’s very straight and narrow.

Z: I’m thinking if we were commies, he’d turn us in to the local authorities, try to get us black listed.

She: Now I know how Alex P. Keaton’s mom felt. Next thing we know he’s going to vote Republican.

Z: Nah, politics is the one area I’m pretty sure I’ve indoctrinated him sufficiently. It’s school that’s indoctrinating him about everything else.

She: Not that we want him to do drugs or drink or be rebellious in any way that might actually be harmful.

Z: No, but a little perspective would be nice.

She: I’ve smoked a few cigarettes in my life, and I’m still breathing.

Z: Seriously? You did? I don’t think I knew this about you. That’s pretty bad.

She: I wasn’t trying to commit suicide, just trying to be cool in junior high.

Z: I never did that. I was a good boy.

She: I’ve even said some swear words in front of my parents.

Z: I never did that either. Not one. I loved my parents.

She: We all survived.

Z: You’re really not a very good person.

She: Gee, I wonder how the boy ended up so judgmental?

Z: It’s a mystery.

She: I do wonder how the whole anti-drug teaching plays out for kids.

Z: I remember the frying egg they used to show us.

She: Yes, this is your brain on drugs.

Z: That sizzling egg always gave me the munchies.

She: It always made me laugh.

Z: Not that we want him to do drugs or drink or be rebellious in any way that might actually be harmful.

She: No, of course not. But we don’t want to be so easily brainwashed either.

Z: Or so harshly judgmental.

She: I just don’t understand where he gets that.

Z: I know. Neither do I.

She: Yes, dear.

— When She and Z aren’t daring to raise their son with some perspective, they can be reached at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 