Citrus Village Wins Approval from Goleta Planning Panel

After several rounds with the Goleta Planning Commission, the Citrus Village residential project got its go-ahead Monday evening.

On a 3-2 vote, the commission approved plans for the 12-unit project on just under an acre at 7388 Calle Real in El Encanto Heights. Commissioners Brent Daniels, Doris Kavanagh and Julie Kessler Solomon voted for the project, while Commissioners Bill Shelor and Jonny Wallis voted against it.

Citrus Village, which started out as a courtyard-type project of nine units, went through several iterations to become the eventual Craftsman-style development housing 12 units in three buildings. Plans include nine three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units, small private yards, garages and a tot lot.

Two of the 12 condos are designated affordable for moderate-income families, while the remaining 10 will be sold at market rate.

Some neighbors were not happy at the possibility of seeing the project. Citrus Village will be Goleta’s first development to come in at more than two stories, despite total building height of 33.5 feet, which is within the city’s development standards.

“This is a size 10 woman trying to squeeze into a size 4 dress,” said neighbor Richard Foster. He and other nearby residents took issue with the size of the development and its compatibility with the surrounding neighborhood.

Those who supported the project, including Debbie Cox Bultan of the Coastal Housing Coalition and former Goleta Planning Commissioner Ken Knight, did so because of what they saw as a need for a variety of housing accessible to younger buyers and small families just starting out.

“It’s housing the community needs,” Knight said.

To help finance Citrus Village, developer and architect Detlev Peikert said his company was hopeful of striking a partnership with local employers that might invest in the project in order to offer housing for workers they might want to recruit to the area.

Wallis was somewhat skeptical that the plan might work, and she pointed out a similar Peikert project — Willow Creek in Old Town Goleta — that, she said, also employed an early buy-in plan that has so far not been very successful.

Still, Peikert asserted the plan was a good one.

“It might be the only way to move the project forward in this current economy,” he said. Otherwise, he said, it could take years for the project to get started.

