Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:41 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Citrus Village Wins Approval from Goleta Planning Panel

El Encanto Heights project includes 12 condos, two designated affordable

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 23, 2009 | 11:36 p.m.

After several rounds with the Goleta Planning Commission, the Citrus Village residential project got its go-ahead Monday evening.

On a 3-2 vote, the commission approved plans for the 12-unit project on just under an acre at 7388 Calle Real in El Encanto Heights. Commissioners Brent Daniels, Doris Kavanagh and Julie Kessler Solomon voted for the project, while Commissioners Bill Shelor and Jonny Wallis voted against it.

Citrus Village, which started out as a courtyard-type project of nine units, went through several iterations to become the eventual Craftsman-style development housing 12 units in three buildings. Plans include nine three-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units, small private yards, garages and a tot lot.

Two of the 12 condos are designated affordable for moderate-income families, while the remaining 10 will be sold at market rate.

Some neighbors were not happy at the possibility of seeing the project. Citrus Village will be Goleta’s first development to come in at more than two stories, despite total building height of 33.5 feet, which is within the city’s development standards.

“This is a size 10 woman trying to squeeze into a size 4 dress,” said neighbor Richard Foster. He and other nearby residents took issue with the size of the development and its compatibility with the surrounding neighborhood.

Those who supported the project, including Debbie Cox Bultan of the Coastal Housing Coalition and former Goleta Planning Commissioner Ken Knight, did so because of what they saw as a need for a variety of housing accessible to younger buyers and small families just starting out.

“It’s housing the community needs,” Knight said.

To help finance Citrus Village, developer and architect Detlev Peikert said his company was hopeful of striking a partnership with local employers that might invest in the project in order to offer housing for workers they might want to recruit to the area.

Wallis was somewhat skeptical that the plan might work, and she pointed out a similar Peikert project — Willow Creek in Old Town Goleta — that, she said, also employed an early buy-in plan that has so far not been very successful.

Still, Peikert asserted the plan was a good one.

“It might be the only way to move the project forward in this current economy,” he said. Otherwise, he said, it could take years for the project to get started.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 