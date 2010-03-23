Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Board-Certified Internists Join Sansum Clinic Staff

The nonprofit health-care organization welcomes Drs. Laurel Bliss and Reyna Talanian

By Sansum Clinic | March 23, 2010 | 1:17 p.m.

Dr. Laurel Bliss
Dr. Laurel Bliss

Sansum Clinic has announced the addition of Dr. Laurel Bliss and Dr. Reyna Talanian to the Internal Medicine Department.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation, and we are pleased to welcome Dr. Bliss and Dr. Talanian to the clinic,” said Paul Jaconette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Sansum Clinic.

Bliss will be working as a part-time internist at the Sansum Clinic at 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

She received her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Brown University.

After her residency, Bliss worked at a group medical practice affiliated with Brown University, where she was an assistant professor of medicine. Before joining Sansum Clinic, she was affiliated with the Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group. Bliss is board certified in internal medicine.

Dr. Reyna Talanian
Dr. Reyna Talanian

Also a board-certified internist, Dr. Talanian practices at the clinic’s Carpinteria branch, 4806 Carpinteria Ave.

She received her medical degree from Chicago Medical School and completed her residency at Lutheran General Hospital in Illinois. Most recently she has been working at the Tribal Health Clinic in Santa Ynez.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay area. With more than 150 affiliated physicians, the Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of services from primary care to more than 30 specialties.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 