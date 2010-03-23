Board-Certified Internists Join Sansum Clinic Staff

Sansum Clinic has announced the addition of Dr. Laurel Bliss and Dr. Reyna Talanian to the Internal Medicine Department.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation, and we are pleased to welcome Dr. Bliss and Dr. Talanian to the clinic,” said Paul Jaconette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Sansum Clinic.

Bliss will be working as a part-time internist at the Sansum Clinic at 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

She received her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Brown University.

After her residency, Bliss worked at a group medical practice affiliated with Brown University, where she was an assistant professor of medicine. Before joining Sansum Clinic, she was affiliated with the Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group. Bliss is board certified in internal medicine.

Also a board-certified internist, Dr. Talanian practices at the clinic’s Carpinteria branch, 4806 Carpinteria Ave.

She received her medical degree from Chicago Medical School and completed her residency at Lutheran General Hospital in Illinois. Most recently she has been working at the Tribal Health Clinic in Santa Ynez.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay area. With more than 150 affiliated physicians, the Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of services from primary care to more than 30 specialties.