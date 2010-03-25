Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bob Wilcher: How Are Your Fitness Resolutions Holding Up?

If you're struggling with where to start, focus on cardiovascular exercise and build from there

By Bob Wilcher | March 25, 2010 | 5:08 p.m.

I recently heard on the radio that more people begin fitness programs in February and March than in January. The reason being that people realize that summer is quickly approaching and they want to lose the love handles and fit in that bathing suit. It appears that January is the month when fitness resolutions marinate in our brains.

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

I really want to know what is keeping people from sticking with their fitness resolutions. If I had to guess, I would say it is the fact that most people begin a program that is not designed to produce results. Therefore, they spend a lot of time and money doing things that won’t make them look or feel fit in the first place. I highly doubt that people are aware of this, because there is no way they would spend that much money or time doing something that is destined to fail.

What if you knew like you knew the sun would come up tomorrow that there was a program guaranteed to give you the results you want? Would you sign up? Would you invest the time and money to get the physique that you have always been wanting? 

I think the reason many Americans are mostly fat and out of shape is because they just don’t know what to do. They don’t understand how the body works. They don’t understand what exercises to do, how often or at what intensity. They don’t understand correct technique vs. incorrect technique, and why it even matters. 

If people really understood how to get those results that they have been searching for all their life, and they absolutely knew that it would get them where they want to go, then I firmly believe that many more people would go from obese or overweight to lean and healthy. If they knew the time frame from the beginning and what would be expected of them throughout the program, then they would never get these false hopes that something magical would happen without much effort.

It is unfortunate how often I find overweight people lifting weights as their primary form of fitness. If this is you, then I’m going to tell you that there is a much better way. In order to get all that fat off your body, you need to build endurance muscle. This is much different than lifting weights.

Lifting weights when you are overweight is simply the wrong thing to do. Your time is much better spent working on the endurance muscle of your heart through cardiovascular exercise. Even if you love weights, you will be amazed at how much more you can lift once the fat comes off. 

Lifting weights can be a great thing if it is done right. I prefer to do much more resistance, body weight and core training instead of weights because I can do it anywhere and don’t need any heavy weights. I just use my own body weight and do multiple repetitions. You’d be amazed at how many exercises you can do with just your own body and all the movements that it can make.

Just imagine a thin person vs. a fat person trying to move their body in different positions to get exercise. The fat person will have a much more difficult time with it. That’s why an efficient cardio program mixed with the right amount of resistance and core training will get you looking absolutely fantastic for this summer.

I’m here to tell you that you can achieve all your fitness goals this year. It is entirely possible, but if you take the wrong turn and head down a dead-end street, you will not only see little to no results, but you will start resorting to the “it’s all genetics” excuse that many people use. You must understand why the path will take you to your goal, and then get focused and spend your energy heading down Success Lane.

Killer B Fitness is offering a 30-day introductory offer of unlimited classes for just $120. Take advantage of this and see for yourself what getting in great shape is all about.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio also located in Santa Barbara. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 