Bob Wilcher: How Are Your Fitness Resolutions Holding Up?

I recently heard on the radio that more people begin fitness programs in February and March than in January. The reason being that people realize that summer is quickly approaching and they want to lose the love handles and fit in that bathing suit. It appears that January is the month when fitness resolutions marinate in our brains.

I really want to know what is keeping people from sticking with their fitness resolutions. If I had to guess, I would say it is the fact that most people begin a program that is not designed to produce results. Therefore, they spend a lot of time and money doing things that won’t make them look or feel fit in the first place. I highly doubt that people are aware of this, because there is no way they would spend that much money or time doing something that is destined to fail.

What if you knew like you knew the sun would come up tomorrow that there was a program guaranteed to give you the results you want? Would you sign up? Would you invest the time and money to get the physique that you have always been wanting?

I think the reason many Americans are mostly fat and out of shape is because they just don’t know what to do. They don’t understand how the body works. They don’t understand what exercises to do, how often or at what intensity. They don’t understand correct technique vs. incorrect technique, and why it even matters.

If people really understood how to get those results that they have been searching for all their life, and they absolutely knew that it would get them where they want to go, then I firmly believe that many more people would go from obese or overweight to lean and healthy. If they knew the time frame from the beginning and what would be expected of them throughout the program, then they would never get these false hopes that something magical would happen without much effort.

It is unfortunate how often I find overweight people lifting weights as their primary form of fitness. If this is you, then I’m going to tell you that there is a much better way. In order to get all that fat off your body, you need to build endurance muscle. This is much different than lifting weights.

Lifting weights when you are overweight is simply the wrong thing to do. Your time is much better spent working on the endurance muscle of your heart through cardiovascular exercise. Even if you love weights, you will be amazed at how much more you can lift once the fat comes off.

Lifting weights can be a great thing if it is done right. I prefer to do much more resistance, body weight and core training instead of weights because I can do it anywhere and don’t need any heavy weights. I just use my own body weight and do multiple repetitions. You’d be amazed at how many exercises you can do with just your own body and all the movements that it can make.

Just imagine a thin person vs. a fat person trying to move their body in different positions to get exercise. The fat person will have a much more difficult time with it. That’s why an efficient cardio program mixed with the right amount of resistance and core training will get you looking absolutely fantastic for this summer.

I’m here to tell you that you can achieve all your fitness goals this year. It is entirely possible, but if you take the wrong turn and head down a dead-end street, you will not only see little to no results, but you will start resorting to the “it’s all genetics” excuse that many people use. You must understand why the path will take you to your goal, and then get focused and spend your energy heading down Success Lane.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio also located in Santa Barbara. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.