Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Take Bite Out of Bulldogs

There was a “spring” in our steps as the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team played the Bulldogs at Buena on Tuesday, winning 17-1.

The Chargers had a few close sets in singles, where Andy Silverstein and Stephen Long rallied from deficits to take their sets. We appreciate the reserves who stepped in, after waiting patiently for one or two rounds.

In JV action, Richard Souleles, Eugene Cho, Kyle Riharb and William Bermant did their usual magic on the courts.

Everyone played well and remained upbeat.

We noticed how well the team bonds on the bus rides: tutoring, laughing, singing, sharing music — even some light dancing by Malcolm Sutton.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos improves to 6-4 overall and 1-2 in league. The Chargers will host San Marcos on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 2-0

Andy Silverstein 2-0

Stephen Long 2-0

Anjian Wu 1-0

Ziyad Marcus 1-0

Sebastian Gonzalez 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Austin Cano/Eric Katz 2-0

Malcolm Sutton/Sean Simpson 1-0

Mitch Hanson/Kyle Davis 2-0

Eric Zmolek/Sean Simpson 1-0

Robert Laskin/Michael Baik 1-0

Taylor Howard/David Chan 1-0

George Turvey/Caleb Franzen 1-0

Buena Singles

Noah Killman 1-2

Brian Perrett 0-3

Vince Luciani 0-3

Buena Doubles

Jon Oyan/Jon Davis 0-3

Jo Go/Gavin Stewart 0-3

Andres Parra/Nate Tan 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.