Capps Attends Health-Care Bill Signing Ceremony

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, attended Tuesday’s White House bill-signing ceremony for historic health-reform legislation.

Capps released the following statement:

“Today is great day for Central Coast residents and all Americans. With this bill-signing ceremony, we set in motion the extension of health-care coverage for 32 million more Americans and real health security for those already with insurance. Although it will take some time to phase in all aspects of the legislation, many key benefits take place immediately and over the next several months.

“For example, effective immediately, small businesses that offer health-care coverage will be eligible for a 35 percent tax credit to offset the cost of covering their employees. Also effective immediately, Medicare recipients falling into the ‘doughnut hole’ will get a $250 rebate this year. Beginning next year, they will get brand-name drugs at 50 percent off.

“Taking effect over the next three to six months are the establishment of temporary high-risk pools for those uninsured due to a pre-existing condition and requirements to allow young adults up to age 26 to stay on their parents’ plans. Insurance companies will also be prohibited from turning down children with pre-existing conditions, dropping anyone from coverage because of an illness, and instituting annual coverage and lifetime limits.

“Finally, beginning in 2011, preventive services under Medicare will no longer have co-pays or be subject to deductibles, and new rules to force insurance companies to spend increasing amounts of policyholder premiums on medical bills instead of huge CEO salaries will take effect.

“These positive new changes will improve health care for all Americans. I was very proud to vote for this bill and look forward to the rollout of its many provisions.”

— Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.