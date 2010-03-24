City Council Denies Appeal of Milpas Project Over Bulb-Outs

A clear ideological split divided members of the Santa Barbara City Council, as well as the public, when an appeal involving a project’s curb extensions came under discussion Tuesday.

After several hours of contentious dialogue, the council voted 4-3 to deny the appeal by Milpas Street businessman Rick Feldman.

Feldman filed an appeal over the curb extensions included in the mixed-use project at 803 N. Milpas St. on the basis that they would hinder traffic in the area. Feldman also took issue with how the public was notified and the project’s parking plan.

In February, the city’s Planning Commission voted 3-1 to support the plans, in spite of Feldman’s public comment opposing the addition of the curb extensions.

Three of the four commissioners behind that decision spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, including Commissioner John Jostes, who had called the appeal “frivolous.”

“While I’m not in favor of bulb-outs ... I am in favor of site design that protects the health and welfare of our community,” he said. The commission ultimately had been in favor of the bulb-outs because of the project’s proximity to two schools, he said.

Feldman said Jostes had taken a “hostile” view toward his appeal, and added that he had collected 500 signatures from people opposed to the curb extensions.

“They’re people that are mad as hell about these bulb-outs,” he said.

Jim Westby, a neighborhood activist and supporter of Feldman, also was at the meeting, and he talked about the pair’s apprehension to technical details of the project.

Showing a slide of a curb extension that had been heavily abused by cars, Westby posed the question: “Is this really safe for pedestrians? We don’t know.”

The city has yet to issue official data on the effectiveness of curb extensions as a safety measure, and both sides have relied on anecdotal evidence to make their respective cases.

Even the safety of the intersection couldn’t generate consensus among policy-makers. Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz defended her position in favor of the extensions, saying two youths had died at the intersection.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss disagreed, saying there hadn’t been any safety incidents there in the past 10 years, and he asked Schwartz back up her statement with data.

“It only takes a 1½-page letter and $400 to process an appeal,” project developer Jarrett Gorin said. “We got appealed just because our project is consistent with city policy that Jim Westby and Rick Feldman didn’t like.”

Gorin said his company had put out story poles on the project’s property for two weeks, and that yellow notice of development signs had been posted — in addition to newspaper ads and property owner notices.

“If you didn’t even know about the project after all of that, what noticing standard would work?” he asked, saying the council should let his “clients get on with their lives.”

The project’s plans showed the curb extension extending 8 feet into the street at a length of 60 feet, but transportation planner Rob Dayton said that once the project details were taken on by engineers, the curb extensions would protrude out only 3 feet into De la Guerra Street.

About two dozen people spoke during public comment Tuesday, and they were nearly evenly split on this issue.

Comments ranged from concerned to outraged, especially from one rancorous speaker who stormed out of the council chambers after shouting out against the extensions. Another woman said two of her tires popped when she ran into one, and that her lawyer had advised her to sue the city.

Ralph Fertig, president of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, said that people drive more responsibly when they can get a better view of pedestrians, but added that 8 feet for a bulb-out is too wide. Another cyclist during public comment said they were dangerous.

Even those representing the bus community were divided. Two drivers for private bus companies spoke out against the curb extensions, while a representative from Santa Barbara MTD said the group didn’t have a problem with an extension at that location.

Since the project is near two schools, and hundreds of students pass by daily, several people said they felt that the extensions would make it safer for students walking to school.

“We like the fact that you can see the students as they’re crossing,” said Anne Kale, president of the Santa Barbara Junior High Parent Teacher Student Association.

But up on the dais, the views were just as varied.

Councilman Das Williams said he was disappointed to see the issue take such an ideological tone.

“This is a discussion about a small condo project and a sidewalk. It’s not about how socialism is taking over America,” he joked. “I don’t think that improving the safety of our children is social engine.”

Councilman Dale Francisco said he would like to see an independent task force formed to look at the issue and come back for a broader policy discussion, outside of the Milpas project.

“When buses turn onto De la Guerra, they have to swerve already,” he said, adding that he would uphold the appeal.

Williams, Mayor Helene Schneider and Councilmen Grant House and Harwood “Bendy” White voted to support the project and deny the appeal. Hotchkiss, Francisco and Councilwoman Michael Self voted to uphold the appeal.

At the close of the meeting, Williams added that if extensions are designed correctly, they shouldn’t extend farther than the parking lane, and that if people run into them, “maybe it’s not the city’s fault. Maybe it’s your fault.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at