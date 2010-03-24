Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

‘Everyday People’ Wanted for New Dance Work

Choreographer Larry Keigwin is looking for local volunteers for his Bolero Santa Barbara

By Julia McHugh | March 24, 2010 | 12:19 a.m.

Surfers, skateboarders, yoga devotees, flamenco dancers, farmers market shoppers, firefighters and residents from all walks of Santa Barbara life are invited to volunteer to be part of a new dance work created by celebrated choreographer Larry Keigwin as part of his monthlong DANCEworks residency.

The choreographer will hold a public meeting for all interested people — no dance experience necessary — from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Lobero Theatre.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.4946.

Keigwin held his first volunteer meeting in early January, but he’s still accepting more “everyday people” to be featured in his new work, Bolero Santa Barbara, which calls for up to 70 nondancing volunteers to join members of Keigwin+Company for two world premiere performances in April.

The piece is inspired by Keigwin’s celebrated Bolero, N.Y., and will evoke — in vignettes — the joys and spice of life unique to Santa Barbara.

This is just one of two new dances to be created by Keigwin as part of the one-month DANCEworks residency, which begins Monday. The second work will be choreographed for Keigwin’s eight-member company.

“Larry is talented, witty, hardworking and hip, and has his finger on the pulse of contemporary America,” says Dianne Vapnek, artistic director for DANCEworks. “He’s an ideal recipient of a DANCEworks residency and will make the most of it.”

Santa Barbara and the Southern California community have unprecedented access to the company’s ongoing work during the residence, from Monday through April 24, during open rehearsals and masterclasses. The innovative residency culminates with performances from the Keigwin’s existing repertoire as well as a preview of the new works at two performances, at 8 p.m. April 23-24 at the Lobero.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 