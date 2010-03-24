‘Everyday People’ Wanted for New Dance Work

Choreographer Larry Keigwin is looking for local volunteers for his Bolero Santa Barbara

Surfers, skateboarders, yoga devotees, flamenco dancers, farmers market shoppers, firefighters and residents from all walks of Santa Barbara life are invited to volunteer to be part of a new dance work created by celebrated choreographer Larry Keigwin as part of his monthlong DANCEworks residency.

The choreographer will hold a public meeting for all interested people — no dance experience necessary — from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Lobero Theatre.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.4946.

Keigwin held his first volunteer meeting in early January, but he’s still accepting more “everyday people” to be featured in his new work, Bolero Santa Barbara, which calls for up to 70 nondancing volunteers to join members of Keigwin+Company for two world premiere performances in April.

The piece is inspired by Keigwin’s celebrated Bolero, N.Y., and will evoke — in vignettes — the joys and spice of life unique to Santa Barbara.

This is just one of two new dances to be created by Keigwin as part of the one-month DANCEworks residency, which begins Monday. The second work will be choreographed for Keigwin’s eight-member company.

“Larry is talented, witty, hardworking and hip, and has his finger on the pulse of contemporary America,” says Dianne Vapnek, artistic director for DANCEworks. “He’s an ideal recipient of a DANCEworks residency and will make the most of it.”

Santa Barbara and the Southern California community have unprecedented access to the company’s ongoing work during the residence, from Monday through April 24, during open rehearsals and masterclasses. The innovative residency culminates with performances from the Keigwin’s existing repertoire as well as a preview of the new works at two performances, at 8 p.m. April 23-24 at the Lobero.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.