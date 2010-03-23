Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Haulers Spring Into Action for Foodbank

Business volunteers will pick up donations for the Spring Food Drive, on now through April 4

By Lisa Cullen | March 23, 2010 | 7:55 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Spring Food Drive has begun, and the Holiday Haulers rallied to meet the call.

The Holiday Haulers, conceived and organized by Lisa Cullen of Montecito Landscape, are a group of local businesses who donate their time, trucks and manpower to transport donated food for the Foodbank. During the course of the last food drive, they hauled more than 10,000 pounds of food.

To help launch the 2010 Spring Food Drive, the Holiday Haulers met with First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Foodbank volunteer coordinator Diane Hadighi. The Spring Food Drive is on now through April 4.

The Foodbank works to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition. Call the Foodbank at 805.967.5741 to make a donation.

To have a Holiday Hauler pick up a food donation, call Steve Gonzales at 805.967.5741 x103 or Cullen at 805.969.3984.

The Foodbank Holiday Haulers are Chris and Lisa Cullen and Leana Finley of Montecito Landscape; Bob Kingston of All Around Landscape Supply; Derek Yee of Abe Wholesale Nursery; George Schnackenberg of Agri-Turf Supplies; Michael Depaola of Emilio’s Restaurant; Ken Olsen of McCormix Corp.; David Borgatello of MarBorg Industries; and Phil Beaubien of Beaubien Construction.

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.

 
