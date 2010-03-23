Letter to the Editor: Congressional Candidate’s Salute to Congress

Greetings!

President Barack Obama has signed into law the most important piece of progressive legislation in decades. Health-care reform has been decades in the making, and because our Democratic representatives in Congress showed the courage of their convictions and were true to why they chose public office, they delivered this monumental legislation.

One representative summed it up during the signing by shouting, “Yes, we did ... and we’re still standing!”

I am humbled by Congress’ strength to see this legislative process through. I am proud of the leadership of our neighboring districts’ representation, Rep. Lois Capps and Rep. Henry Waxman, and I salute the leadership of Obama, our 44th president of the United States.

This historic legislation will benefit our children and our grandchildren for generations to come. A host of reforms will take effect this year, including requirements to keep young adults insured and not being able to deny coverage to a sick child. This is the America I dream of. This is the America that takes care of Americans.

On the other hand, Elton Gallegly, 23-year incumbent in our district, voted no on every piece of this legislation. Gallegly voted no to coverage for sick children, no to tax credits to help pay for premiums to middle-class working families, no to expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people, and no to standing up to insurance companies who want to unjustly rescind your insurance policy just because you make a claim.

Today, Gallegly stands on the wrong side of his constituents. Today, Gallegly stands on the wrong side of history. Today, the people in California’s District 24 won.

Tim Allison

Congressional candidate

California District 24