Letter to the Editor: Health-Care Bill About Saving Lives
By Devin Scott | March 23, 2010 | 6:58 p.m.
The primary purpose of government is to protect its citizens. That is the purpose of our military. That is the purpose of the Food and Drug Administration. And that is what this health-care bill is about — saving American lives.
More Americans die from not being able to afford health care than any other threat, foreign or domestic.
This bill is not an expansion of the government’s role — this is the very core of our government’s role.
Devin Scott
Santa Barbara
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.