PCPA Theaterfest to Open the Curtain on ‘Curtains’

The enchanting musical comedy will play in Santa Maria starting in April and in Solvang in June

By Craig Shafer | March 23, 2010 | 10:52 p.m.

In a collision of theatrical traditions — Agatha Christie meets 42nd StreetCurtains is a backstage whodunit with a clever and contagiously catchy toe-tapping score.

PCPA Theaterfest’s production of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Tony-winning musical plays in the Marian Theatre April 15-May 9, then June 17-July 3 in the Solvang Festival Theater.

Set in 1946 Boston, the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound musical all become suspects after someone is murdered on stage. Detective Frank Cioffi is called in to solve the murder.

While investigating, Cioffi finds himself in the middle of theatrical egos and eccentricities, deceit and a budding love affair. A huge fan of musical theater himself, Cioffi even has some suggestions on how to improve Robin’ Hood! A New Musical of the Old West.

PCPA’s production of Curtains is directed by Roger DeLaurier with musical direction by Callum Morris, choreography by Michael Jenkinson, scenic design by DeAnne Kennedy, costumes by Fredrick P. Deeben, lights by Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow and sound design by Matt Carpenter. The production stage manager is Christine Collins.

Curtains is based on an original concept by Peter Stone. Stone, however, died in 2003, before it was completed, and Rupert Holmes (one-time pop songwriter and Tony-winning playwright) was hired to rewrite the book.

The show premiered July 25, 2006, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. It transferred to Broadway in March 2007 and was nominated for eight Tony Awards. The cast included David Hyde Pierce, who won the Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Also in the Broadway cast was former PCPA actor and veteran Broadway talent Michael X Martin.

Curtains’ Kander and Ebb were among the longest-running music and lyrics partnerships in Broadway musical history. Among their award-winning works are Cabaret, Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Ebb died at age 71 before Curtains transferred to Broadway, ending a successful and decades-long affiliation.

— Craig Shafer is the communications director for PCPA Theaterfest.

