Prudential Volunteers Dig In at Adams School Garden

Realtors give students a hand with building and planting

By Kathleen Barnato | March 23, 2010 | 1:25 p.m.

What an amazing day it was March 9, with the kickoff of the Adams Elementary School garden.

The Center for Sustainability at SBCC has partnered with the Orfalea Fund’s s’Cool Food Initiative to spearhead the s’Cool Garden program.

The mission, simply stated, is to connect students to their food and their environment through school gardens.

With the help of many volunteers from the community, including Realtors from Prudential California Realty, many of the tasks necessary to build the garden were easily completed: building a compost bin, building and filling the raised vegetable bins with soil and mulch, and planting vegetables and other plants in containers created by the students.

All of the classes at Adams had the opportunity to work in the garden and rotate through the various work stations.

Kathleen Barnato, CRS, is a Realtor and associate broker at Prudential California Realty and a volunteer with the Adams School Garden.

 

