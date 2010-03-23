Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Police say the suspect, a transient, frequented local coffeehouses with a laptop and camera

By Drew Sugars | March 23, 2010 | 8:42 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County man is in jail after a detective with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department discovered numerous images of child pornography on the man’s computer.

Rodney Dale Rognstad
Rodney Dale Rognstad

On Aug. 8, 2009, the detective was on duty during the Fiesta Parade on State Street in Santa Barbara. The detective was assigned to watch for known 290 registrants as well as watch for suspicious people with cameras who might be hanging around children.

The plain-clothes detective is specially trained in 290 registrant enforcement through a California State SAFE (Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement) 290 Grant.

While on duty, the detective was alerted that a man was inside a coffeehouse at State and De la Guerra streets, possibly taking pictures of children.

The detective found the man sitting at a table on which he had propped a small camera next to a laptop computer. After observing the suspect for 30 minutes, the detective determined that he was indeed taking pictures of women and children as they walked by outside the store.

After interviewing the suspect, the detective seized the computer, which was booked into evidence. A subsequent forensic search of the hard drive revealed multiple photos that depicted children in sexual acts, which is a felony to possess.

On March 15, the detective obtained an arrest warrant for the man, who was last known to live on the beach near Summerland. Last Friday, the suspect was located at the post office in Summerland and arrested without incident.

Rodney Dale Rognstad, 50, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $250,000.

Rognstad is not a registered sex offender. Although Rognstad is a transient, he was able to use power outlets at local coffeehouses to charge his computer, cell phone and camera.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 