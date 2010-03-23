Santa Barbara County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Police say the suspect, a transient, frequented local coffeehouses with a laptop and camera

A Santa Barbara County man is in jail after a detective with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department discovered numerous images of child pornography on the man’s computer.

On Aug. 8, 2009, the detective was on duty during the Fiesta Parade on State Street in Santa Barbara. The detective was assigned to watch for known 290 registrants as well as watch for suspicious people with cameras who might be hanging around children.

The plain-clothes detective is specially trained in 290 registrant enforcement through a California State SAFE (Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement) 290 Grant.

While on duty, the detective was alerted that a man was inside a coffeehouse at State and De la Guerra streets, possibly taking pictures of children.

The detective found the man sitting at a table on which he had propped a small camera next to a laptop computer. After observing the suspect for 30 minutes, the detective determined that he was indeed taking pictures of women and children as they walked by outside the store.

After interviewing the suspect, the detective seized the computer, which was booked into evidence. A subsequent forensic search of the hard drive revealed multiple photos that depicted children in sexual acts, which is a felony to possess.

On March 15, the detective obtained an arrest warrant for the man, who was last known to live on the beach near Summerland. Last Friday, the suspect was located at the post office in Summerland and arrested without incident.

Rodney Dale Rognstad, 50, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $250,000.

Rognstad is not a registered sex offender. Although Rognstad is a transient, he was able to use power outlets at local coffeehouses to charge his computer, cell phone and camera.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.