Two Rotarians Donate $8,000 to Empower Congo Women

Joanne Schoenfeld and Larry Hammett contribute to the work of fellow Rotarian Victoria Bentley

Two local Rotarians from different clubs joined forces and donated $8,000 to fellow Rotarian Victoria Bentley so she may further the work of Empower Congo Women, according to Bill Lindberg, president of the Rotary Club of Montecito.

Donors Joanne Schoenfeld and Larry Hammett presented the funds to the Rotary Club of Montecito at a recent meeting.

Empower Congo Women exposes the horrendous sexual violence and abandonment the women of the Congo experience as a result of war and fosters their courageous, resilient spirit that enables them to overcome their trauma and rebuild their lives, said Bentley, the nonprofit’s president and founder.

A member of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise since 1995, Schoenfeld supports other women’s projects such as a girls school in India. She is a real estate broker and a major benefactor and donor.

Hammett is a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Montecito and is well known for his philanthropy.

For more information on Empower Congo Women, contact Bentley at 805.722.2662 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.