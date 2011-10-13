Cathy Murillo Seeks to Bring Working-Class Perspective to Santa Barbara Council

She believes her own life experiences will resonate with residents as the city grapples with the budget and at-risk youth

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of profiles of the 10 candidates running for three Santa Barbara City Council seats in the Nov. 8 election. This story was posted earlier this year and is being republished now as part of Noozhawk’s election coverage.]

Sitting in a lively bakery on San Andres Street, Cathy Murillo talked about what’s on her mind and why she decided to enter the race for one of the three Santa Barbara City Council seats that will be up for grabs in the November election.

Murillo lives in a bustling, working-class neighborhood on Santa Barbara’s Westside and said she is running because she feels that some of the issues she and her neighbors have dealt with aren’t represented by the current council.

“I’m running to serve my city,” she told Noozhawk. “I think public service is a good fit for me.”

Murillo is a journalist who works as the news and public affairs director at KCSB, the community radio station at UCSB. She has covered local government for The Independent and written for a host of other publications. Murillo said those skills have given her the confidence to dive into some of the city’s documents, including the behemoth budget document for this fiscal year.

“I think people are hungry for that kind of politician,” she said.

Murillo said she also wants voters to know she’s a working person and has held down two jobs for the past year. In addition to her work at UCSB, she has picked up a seasonal job at See’s Candies in Paseo Nuevo to help pay bills.

“I’m not embarrassed of that. I think a lot of people in town have to do that,” she said. “Those are experiences that are not reflected on our council right now.”

One of the first policy issues Murillo talks about is Santa Barbara’s fiscal health, or lack thereof, within the city budget.

“People want their public money to be spent wisely,” she said. “Every dollar allocated affects people.”

Murillo said she is interested in exploring how the city can diversify its revenue streams, including making the city less dependent on tourism. She’s looking forward to meeting with City Manager Jim Armstrong and Finance Director Bob Samario. Meeting with other community members working in finance and real estate are also on Murillo’s agenda as she crafts finance solutions. She said restoring the city’s reserves are also important to her.

Reaching out to Santa Barbara’s youth is also a top priority. After moving to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB’s theater program at age 17, Murillo graduated and worked as an artist-in-the classroom for the Children’s Creative Project, teaching theater to K-12 students. She also spearheaded the Shape of Voice youth newspaper, which taught journalism skills to at-risk youth.

The city’s recent court filing for a gang injunction also came up in the discussion. The city has released the names of the 30 alleged Eastside and Westside gang members included in the complaint, forbidding members to congregate in the “safety zones” that cover the east and west sides of downtown in wide swaths. Murillo said she doesn’t want her neighbors to feel less than because they’re included in that zone.

Bike patrols in the neighborhood could be one way to better police the area. Police making a concerted effort to get to know the city’s youth is also crucial, she said. Activities such as those offered by the Westside Boys & Girls Club could also play a role, and Murillo said the more activities offered to young people in their neighborhoods, the better.

Murillo, who grew up in East Los Angeles, said her father was involved in a street gang, something that she struggled with for many years. When her father was incarcerated, Murillo was raised by her mother and grandmother.

“I’m seeing it now as a gift,” she said, adding that she hopes that by serving on the City Council, young people will see there are other options out there besides life on the street. “They can see I was able to make something positive out of my life.”

She has enrolled in the Police Department’s Citizens Academy, and looks forward to garnering ideas from that experience, which starts in April.

Murillo was at the helm of KCSB during the Gap, Tea and Jesusita fires, and she worked to coordinate coverage. The station endured power outages during the fires, and she said she discovered a new respect for first responders during that time.

Thinking regionally is also something Murillo thinks she can bring to the council. She recalled covering the events surrounding Goleta’s incorporation, and she covered Ventura County for three years. Regional topics, such as laying the groundwork for commuter rail and water issues, are topics she feels at home with.

Closer to home, things such as parks take on a personal tone. Murillo and her husband, ecologist David Pritchett, were married on the bluffs of the Douglas Family Preserve. Maintaining the public spaces everyone enjoys is important, she said, adding, “I don’t own property, but I do own a little piece of the parks.”

The city’s General Plan, which has dogged planners for years, also comes up. Murillo remembers being at one of the first talks on the document in 2005.

“I would hope the General Plan is finished soon,” she said. “We shouldn’t waste money or human effort.”

In a town where nearly 60 percent of the population rents, Murillo said she’s one of them. Maintaining the city’s rental housing stock is important, she said, as well as keeping ownership opportunities available.

“We have to be able to provide for the American Dream as well as people like me who are happy to rent,” she said.

