Matthew Keenan Joins First Republic Bank in Santa Barbara

First Republic Bank, a leading provider of private banking, private business banking and wealth management services, announced Wednesday that Matthew Keenan has joined the bank as a relationship manager in the Santa Barbara office.

Keenan will work with individuals, families, businesses and foundations to provide banking, investment management, trust, brokerage and real estate lending services.

He is located at First Republic’s office at 18 W. Canon Perdido St.

“Matthew Keenan is well-connected in the community and is a terrific addition to our team of bankers and wealth management professionals in Santa Barbara,” said Katherine August-deWilde, president and chief operating officer of First Republic Bank. “First Republic continues to expand in Santa Barbara to help clients achieve their financial objectives. Matthew is committed to the same level of client service that has been the foundation of First Republic’s success for the past 25 years.”

Before joining First Republic, Keenan was vice president and private banker for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Before that, he worked for Citibank.

Keenan earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCSB.