Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Monica Parker to Perform Two Nights of ‘Sex, Pies & A Few White Lies’

Her 'one and a half woman' show will be at the Center Stage Theater this weekend

By Maureen McFadden | March 23, 2011 | 5:03 p.m.

Sex, Pies & A Few White Lies is every woman’s story told with Monica Parker’s particular brand of irreverent humor. This award-winning actress and writer muses on the reality that either five pounds too much or 50 brings on a full-menu of psychosis from an obsessive stalking of bakers, a committed avoidance of mirrors and a determination to drown out the judgment of all those skinny @%* gym rats, which leads to the pendulum-swing of endless dieting, binging, purging and, ultimately, gratitude.

Monica Parker says her show 'Sex, Pies & A Few White Lies' is about 'my long struggle with weight and about my dysfunctional family.'
Monica Parker says her show Sex, Pies & A Few White Lies is about “my long struggle with weight and about my dysfunctional family.”

Parker’s observations about her very personal struggles will make you cringe, scream and laugh out loud. Her “one and a half woman” show opens at Center Stage Theater in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara for two nights only — at 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, March 25-26. This is part of the West Coast premiere tour.

“By nature, I am an entertainer and storyteller. I thought it was time to take some of my stories out of the various living rooms I have shared them in and put them on the stage,” Parker said. “I have talked about my family anecdotally for years. It was always cathartic and funny, but when I moved back to Canadian winter two years ago from sunny Los Angeles, I stopped talking and started writing.

“This story is about my long struggle with weight and about my dysfunctional family. I believe that’s the only kind of family there is. So for me it was a choice — go to therapy or write about it.”

Her story is universal in many ways as it focuses on her struggles with body image. Sex, Pies & A Few White Lies is about the 101 humiliations Parker has endured to finally understand that life is to be celebrated. It’s funny, yet heartbreaking, and a love story.

“We all get chipped and dented along the road of life, but that’s what makes us interesting, and laughter is the best way to deal with all of it. Most importantly, it’s a life affirmation that we are all good enough just as we are,” Parker said. “I have always known I was destined for big things. I just kept hoping that it meant more than my dress size.”

Working in film and television in Los Angeles for more than 20 years made it abundantly clear her dress size was one of the smallest of her big things. She returned home to Canada to breathe the fresh air, create series television and to celebrate life by touring her mostly true, one and a half woman show. Sex, Pies & A Few White Lies is full of adult humor and situations, thus is not meant for children.

Tickets are $25. Click here or visit the box office at 750 Paseo Nuevo. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before all shows. Mastercard and Visa are welcome.

Get a group of your girlfriends together for one raucous, lively and heartfelt night of live theater with enough fodder to take the night into the wee hours of the morning.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 