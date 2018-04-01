Prius Owners Invited to Join Roger Horton Hypermileage Challenge

At 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at Toyota of Santa Barbara in Goleta, The Fund for Santa Barbara will present the Roger Horton Prius Hypermileage Challenge, sponsored by Toyota of Santa Barbara and benefiting the Clean/Green Energy Fund.

The Hypermileage Challenge will kick off with instruction on driving a Prius for maximum gas mileage during a continental breakfast at Toyota of Santa Barbara, 5611 Hollister Ave.

After training, a driving challenge for the best gas mileage will occur over a route to Buellton, where drivers will gather to compare their results and receive awards at a no-host luncheon at Andersen’s Pea Soup Restaurant, 51 E. Highway 246.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Clean/Green Energy Fund, which gives nonprofit organizations seed funding for projects to improve their energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. The Clean/Green Energy Fund was established by the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and is managed by The Fund for Santa Barbara.

“The Roger Horton Prius Hypermileage Fund is a great way for Prius owners to learn best driving practices and potentially save money in the future while supporting a worthy community cause,” said Ivor John, chairman of the Green Team of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara. “Not only will the participating drivers be reducing their own carbon footprint over the years by driving their Priuses in a more efficient manner, but they will also be helping Santa Barbara nonprofits reduce their carbon footprints through contributing to the Clean/Green Energy Fund.”

The deadline to register for the Roger Horton Prius Hypermileage Challenge is March 31.

Prius owners can register by making a $50 tax-deductible contribution to The Fund for Santa Barbara. Registration can be made in one of the following ways: Click here to pay by credit card; call The Fund for Santa Barbara at 805.962.9164 to pay over the phone; or send a check payable to The Fund for Santa Barbara with “Clean/Green Energy Fund” in the memo line through the mail to The Fund for Santa Barbara, 26 W. Anapamu St, Santa Barbara 93101.

The Roger Horton Hypermileage Prius Challenge is being held in honor of the longtime Santa Barbara city councilman who, before he retired, had regularly and conscientiously supported energy-saving projects in Santa Barbara.

