Local News

Sun to Give Way to Rain, Winds for the Weekend

Saturday is expected to be mostly clear before a Pacific storm rolls into the area

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | March 23, 2012 | 4:18 p.m.

The calendar says it’s spring, and some days this week have felt like summer, but winter is set to make a return visit to Santa Barbara and the Central Coast this weekend.

A Pacific storm will sweep through the region, with showers — heavy at times — beginning late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts should range from a half-inch to 1.5 inches in most areas, but could be as high as 4 inches in some foothill and mountain locations.

Snow levels are expected to be between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, so not a lot of the white stuff is expected locally, but travel on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles could be affected, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s, in advance of the storm. Chances of precipitation are 60 percent Saturday night, 100 percent Sunday and 90 percent Sunday night, according to the forecast.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, with the potential for heavy downpours and hail, forecasters said.

This latest storm should provide a boost for skimpy rain totals throughout the region. Santa Barbara, with 7.49 inches, remains at only 49 percent of normal for the rain season, which began Sept. 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District. Goleta is at 58 percent, with 9.23 inches. Carpinteria, at 5.44 inches, is the driest spot at 33 percent of normal, while Figuroa Mountain is the wettest location — 14.28 inches or 77 percent.

Cachuma Reservoir, which is a major water source for the South Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc, is 85.7 percent filled and stands about 10 feet below spill level.

Santa Barbara County’s warming centers will be open to the homeless from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. this weekend:

» Saturday only — First Congregational Church at 2101 State St. in Santa Barbara; Unity Church at 1656 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara

» Sunday only — Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara; First United Methodist Church at 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» Saturday and Sunday — University Religious Center at 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista; Good Samaritan Shelter at 401 W. Morrison Ave., Suite B in Santa Maria

Call 805.324.2372 for more information and updates.

