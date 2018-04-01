Review: Doug Elkins Flaunts Mastery of Choreography with ‘Mo(or)town/Redux’

New York choreographer Doug Elkins’ riveting show on Saturday at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara was equal parts sultry and silly, classic and fresh, exotic and homegrown. The culmination of his company’s month-long DANCEworks residency, the show included the world premiere of Mo(or)town/Redux, a new work created on the Lobero stage during the previous four weeks.

Danced by Elkins’ company of four, it is a retelling of William Shakespeare’s Othello set to Motown music. The choreography blends the smooth steps of Motown with modern breakdance, Elkins’ own original dance style, and adds a dash of his own quirk.

As the melancholy Moor, Gregory Omar Osborne is the heart and soul of the piece. Early on, in romantic moments with his new love, Desdemona, his tall, long-legged frame sways sexily. When indulging in a playful dance-off with his friend Iago, those long legs fly so fast they can hardly be seen. And when he is tricked into thinking Desdemona has been unfaithful and kills her in a rage, only to find that it was not true, his carriage conveys such utter mournful regret that it’s hard to believe this is the same jaunty, self-possessed man.

Alexander Dones portrayed Iago with a calculating, tightly coiled energy and a dynamic dance style. He has the ability to go from lightning-fast movement to a slow, luxurious unfurling of his body. Dones’ compact stature is a beautiful contrast to Osborne’s, and seeing them dance together was a treat.

Cori Marquis danced the role of Iago’s wife, Emilia, the unwitting accomplice in his ruin of Othello. For such a petite dancer, Marquis projects a surprisingly statuesque poise along with a gentle sweetness. And for all that, she also demonstrates an admirable ability to “get down” when the soulful Motown calls for it.

As Desdemona, the lithe and lovely Donnell Oakley was both elegant and charmingly winsome. After Othello hears of her “betrayal” and acts coldly, her continued innocent attempts to embrace him lovingly are heartbreaking as he becomes increasingly enraged. And the moment when he flings her, lifeless, to the floor, is chilling.

In addition, eight guest artists from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts danced two pieces from Elkins’ existing repertory. Center My Heart premiered in New York City in 1996 and features lively Indian music and a soothing cascade of movement as small and large groups of dancers in reds, oranges and yellows move through the space.

Two excerpts were presented from 2008’s award-winning Fraulein Maria, Elkins’ “loving deconstruction” of The Sound of Music. Three Marias and five Von Trapp children dance and lip-sync their way through “The Sound of Music” and “Do-Re-Mi” with great joy.

A standout was Matthew Foley, one of the Marias. With a lanky physique and close-cropped hair, Foley does nothing to appear female beyond wearing the same plain dress and apron as the others, both women. His brilliance is in combining impressive dance ability with a wry sense of humor, at times playing the role of Maria entirely straight, but weaving in a sideways glance at the audience or a pratfall at just the right moment. The result, from all the dancers, was a tongue-in-cheek, but ultimately reverent tribute to this beloved musical.

A collaboration between SUMMERDANCE and the Lobero Theatre Foundation, DANCEworks brings choreographers and their companies to Santa Barbara to create work in the space where it will eventually be performed, a nearly unheard-of luxury for today’s dance company, and to include the community in the process.

Last year saw Larry Keigwin’s creation of “Bolero Santa Barbara,” incorporating a crew of Santa Barbara residents in this new work. For his turn, Elkins chose to direct about 100 locals in a spirited flashmob set to The Jackson 5 with only three rehearsals, performed one evening in front of the Lobero before a concert, and on a busy Saturday afternoon at Paseo Nuevo.

By all reports, this was a fun and memorable experience for all involved, and a unique way to manifest DANCEworks’ goal of sharing dance with Santa Barbara.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.