Santa Barbara School District Issues 120 Layoff Notices

But some or all notices could be rescinded depending on budget negotiations

The Santa Barbara School District has issued 120 layoff notices to certificated staff, which includes teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses and assistant principals.

Those reduction-in-force notices don’t include substitute teachers or non-teaching classified staff, according to Barbara Keyani, the district’s administrative services and communications coordinator.

About 105 notices were issued by the March 15 deadline, and the Santa Barbara school board authorized more afterward.

With a looming $10 million in budget cuts, many of the notices could become permanent, though retirements and labor negotiations can change the landscape, Keyani said.

At a recent meeting, the school board voted on a fiscal solvency plan to balance the 2010-11 budget that included negotiating for districtwide employee furloughs and program cuts in an attempt to avoid layoffs. Depending on how negotiations go, some or all of the layoff notices could be rescinded.

