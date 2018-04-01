Santa Barbara Council Postpones Decision on Hiring Trash-Contract Consultant

They’re arguably some of the most important agreements Santa Barbara has, and the city’s trash-hauling contracts that will come up for negotiation later this year will undoubtedly be contentious.

The City Council voted Tuesday not to make a decision on whether to use an outside consultant in those negotiations, but instead to wait until after Santa Barbara County finishes a similar process. That is expected to go before the Board of Supervisors in April.

The city has been divided into two zones for trash collection since 2003; Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara holds the Zone 1 contract, and MarBorg Industries holds the other.

Zone 1 is up for grabs when the contracts expire in 2013. MarBorg’s contract provides an extension option, but Allied’s doesn’t. Together, the companies are paid more than $15.5 million that the city charges ratepayers. Sixty-five percent of the money is kept by the haulers, and 35 percent is paid to Santa Barbara County for collection costs.

The contracts can last for 10 years, or longer.

Tuesday’s council decision would have negotiated a contract with HF&H Consultants LLC for an amount not to exceed $110,200 from the city’s solid waste fund. The company specializes in advising cities and counties about solid waste and recycling. A city staff report stated that the company had conducted hundreds of similar negotiations, and hoped the consultant would be able to save the city money in the long term. The hauler selected would have to reimburse the city for the costs as part of the agreement. The city went through a similar process in 2001, and contracted with an outside firm.

“This is a very valuable contract,” City Administrator Jim Armstrong said. Because the city is split in half, it becomes even more difficult to evaluate. MarBorg currently has nearly the entire city, and Allied has the city’s Westside.

“This is a very complicated analysis. I don’t like spending this much on consultants,” he said, adding that the consultant had saved money for other jurisdictions.

City finance director Bob Samario said the consultant could help find lower rates, so the city may see some additional savings.

“We only do this once every 10 years,” he said. “This could have long-term implications for the ratepayer.”

He emphaszied that it’s important to do the process right the first time.

Whether the consultant was the right one and whether one was needed at all were all under discussion.

A 3.7 percent unexpected increase in rates may be needed to cover costs for the coming fiscal year, Councilman Dale Francisco said. He recommended that the council wait until after the county discusses its options.

Councilman Randy Rowse said the issue had become contentious, and for impartiality wanted to hire an outside consultant.

“We make a mistake now, and we might have to really punish the city in 10 years,” he said.

The City Council voted unanimously to return to its discussions two weeks after the county makes a decision.

