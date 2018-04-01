Snow, Gusty Winds Expected in Santa Barbara Mountains

An inch of rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County

A cold front is likely to bring snow and gusty winds to Santa Barbara mountains above 4,500 feet through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. An inch of rain is expected in Santa Barbara County.

The cold front that carried through the mountains Wednesday night is expected to drop a half-inch of rain on Santa Barbara’s coastal regions. Ventura and Los Angeles counties can expect rain and Thursday night.

A high surf advisory will be in effect, warning of 10- to 14-foot waves from Friday through Saturday morning. Beaches facing northwest are more likely to have bigger swells. A high tide of 5 feet is expected Friday morning.

Residents are advised to stay out of the ocean during strong rip currents and high surf.

