Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Snow, Gusty Winds Expected in Santa Barbara Mountains

An inch of rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | March 23, 2011 | 11:35 p.m.

A cold front is likely to bring snow and gusty winds to Santa Barbara mountains above 4,500 feet through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. An inch of rain is expected in Santa Barbara County.

The cold front that carried through the mountains Wednesday night is expected to drop a half-inch of rain on Santa Barbara’s coastal regions. Ventura and Los Angeles counties can expect rain and Thursday night.

A high surf advisory will be in effect, warning of 10- to 14-foot waves from Friday through Saturday morning. Beaches facing northwest are more likely to have bigger swells. A high tide of 5 feet is expected Friday morning.

Residents are advised to stay out of the ocean during strong rip currents and high surf.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 