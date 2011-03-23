Spirit of `76 to Host Fourth of July Concert at Courthouse

The event at the Sunken Garden will be free and open to the public

The all-volunteer Spirit of `76 Association has announced that the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden will once again be filled with the sounds of traditional music celebrating America’s Independence Day this year.

The concert will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, after the annual Fourth of July parade.

It will be open to the public, and there will be no admission charge. The Santa Barbara County Courthouse is located at the corner of Anacapa and Anapamu streets.

“An extraordinary and memorable experience awaits music-lovers this year,” said Paul Lamberton, president of Spirit of `76. “We are proud to announce that this year’s concert will feature the talents of many of Santa Barbara’s finest musicians.”

The Spirit of `76 Association is perhaps best known for its annual Fourth of July parade on State Street, Flag Day celebration at the Lobero Theatre, and the reintroduction of the fireworks display at West Beach.

The Spirit of `76 is a nonprofit, nonpartisan and nonpolitical organization.

— Barbara Burger is a publicist.