UCSB Theater & Dance to Present Spring Dance Concert
'The Sky to the Ground' will feature an expert from Jennifer Muller's 'Speeds'
By Eric Mills for the UCSB Department of Theater & Dance | March 23, 2011 | 2:20 p.m.
The UCSB Department of Theater & Dance will present its annual spring dance concert, “The Sky to the Ground,” April 8-10.
The diverse program features a reconstructed excerpt from Jennifer Muller’s landmark dance piece, “Speeds,” alongside the choreography of advanced UCSB dance students and faculty member Ninotchka Bennahum.
“The Sky to the Ground,” under the concert direction of Mira Kingsley, will be performed at 8 p.m. April 8-9 and at 2 p.m. April 10 in the Hatlen Theatre at UCSB.
Tickets are $13 to $17. Click here for tickets and information.
— Eric Mills is the senior public events manager for the UCSB Department of Theater & Dance.
