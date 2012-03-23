National College Access Network Holding Regional Meeting in Santa Barbara

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will serve as the host of Thursday's gathering

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that the National College Access Network will hold its annual Western Regional meeting in Santa Barbara next Thursday, March 29.

The theme of the meeting is “Advancing Equity,” and the gathering will feature a keynote speech from a leader in the field, along with a panelist of college access practitioners, roundtable discussions and a how-to session on effective use of data.

The keynote speaker for the meeting will be Dr. Eloy Ortiz Oakley, superintendent/president of Long Beach City College. Oakley is best known throughout California and the nation for implementing innovative programs and policies that help students succeed in college. Partnering with the Long Beach Unified School District and CSU Long Beach, Oakley helped form the Long Beach College Promise.

Through the College Promise, LBUSD administrators and high school teachers work with college faculty and staff to create clear pathways for students to follow as they move from one education institution to another. These pathways prepare LBUSD high school graduates to succeed in college, and College Promise students are guaranteed a tuition-free semester at LBCCD and preferred admission status to CSULB after completing the transfer requirements.

Preliminary reports suggest the College Promise measurably reduces demand for college level remediation, increases student persistence rates and creates financial efficiencies so LBCCD can educate more students for less money. The College Promise has been replicated by numerous colleges and universities throughout California and is cited as a model education partnership by several education organizations and foundations, including the Washington, D.C.-based Business Higher Education Forum and the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics.

Roundtable topics at the NCAN Regional Meeting will include discussions on Collective Impact models, Cultural Competency issues, Family Engagement programs, and Undocumented Student issues. There will be a networking lunch included to allow College Access and success professionals to learn from one another and exchange best practice ideas.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is acting as the local host for the NCAN Western Regional meeting, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara. The meeting includes lunch and is free for NCAN members and $50 for nonmembers.

Seating is limited. Click here for more information and to register.

— Colette Hadley is executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.