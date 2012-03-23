Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

National College Access Network Holding Regional Meeting in Santa Barbara

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will serve as the host of Thursday's gathering

By Colette Hadley for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 23, 2012 | 2:38 p.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that the National College Access Network will hold its annual Western Regional meeting in Santa Barbara next Thursday, March 29.

The theme of the meeting is “Advancing Equity,” and the gathering will feature a keynote speech from a leader in the field, along with a panelist of college access practitioners, roundtable discussions and a how-to session on effective use of data.

The keynote speaker for the meeting will be Dr. Eloy Ortiz Oakley, superintendent/president of Long Beach City College. Oakley is best known throughout California and the nation for implementing innovative programs and policies that help students succeed in college. Partnering with the Long Beach Unified School District and CSU Long Beach, Oakley helped form the Long Beach College Promise.

Through the College Promise, LBUSD administrators and high school teachers work with college faculty and staff to create clear pathways for students to follow as they move from one education institution to another. These pathways prepare LBUSD high school graduates to succeed in college, and College Promise students are guaranteed a tuition-free semester at LBCCD and preferred admission status to CSULB after completing the transfer requirements.

Preliminary reports suggest the College Promise measurably reduces demand for college level remediation, increases student persistence rates and creates financial efficiencies so LBCCD can educate more students for less money. The College Promise has been replicated by numerous colleges and universities throughout California and is cited as a model education partnership by several education organizations and foundations, including the Washington, D.C.-based Business Higher Education Forum and the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics.

Roundtable topics at the NCAN Regional Meeting will include discussions on Collective Impact models, Cultural Competency issues, Family Engagement programs, and Undocumented Student issues. There will be a networking lunch included to allow College Access and success professionals to learn from one another and exchange best practice ideas.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is acting as the local host for the NCAN Western Regional meeting, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara. The meeting includes lunch and is free for NCAN members and $50 for nonmembers.

Seating is limited. Click here for more information and to register.

— Colette Hadley is executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 