Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:46 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Home Care Certification Helps Ensure Agencies Employ Trustworthy Caregivers

Help Unlimited has safeguards in place to protect the well-being and care of its clients

By Leeana McNeilley for Help Unlimited | March 23, 2012 | 2:48 p.m.

How do you ensure that your caregiver and your home care agency are trustworthy? In recent months, there have been several reports of financial abuse of elders by their caregivers. The vast majority of abuse is not committed by agency caregivers, but by family members and by privately hired staff.

One of the most reliable ways you are assured that your loved one is being cared for by compassionate professional caregivers is to hire through a reputable home care agency. Start by screening the agencies just as you would screen any contractor you would hire to work on your home. You should ask them to provide you with copies of their business license, as well as bonding, liability and worker compensation insurances.

It is important when you do chose an agency, that you make sure they are providing qualified, screened and supervised caregivers to care for your loved one.

The California Association of Health Services at Home has a voluntary certification that sets certified agencies apart from those that may not have the same hiring criteria and level of supervision for their caregivers.

Help Unlimited, a home care agency serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, has recently been granted the CAHSAH certification, ensuring our commitment to exceptional quality care.

The CAHSAH certification guarantees that nonmedical home care agencies provide the following safeguards to your loved one’s well-being and care:

» General and professional liability insurance

» Workers compensation insurance

» All caregivers are employees of Help Unlimited

» Pre-employment background clearance for all caregivers

» Crime/employee dishonesty bond

» Pre-employment tuberculosis screening

» Regular supervisory visits

» Written client agreement, including how fees are specified

Help Unlimited has chosen to raise the bar even higher by requiring the following from all applicants: drug testing upon hire, E-Verify clearance upon hire and CPR training.

Help Unlimited has provided high-quality care to their clients for more than 35 years in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It understands the need for high-quality, comprehensive care in the homes of their clients; care that is cost effective and promotes safety and quality of life. Help Unlimited has a team of experienced, caring and committed home care aides (home health aides, certified nursing assistants and personal attendants). Help Unlimited is a family-owned private pay home care agency available to work with families and individuals in need of one hour of respite care to 24-hour assistance.

The Help Unlimited family of agencies includes Help Unlimited HomeCare, a Medicare-certified and state-licensed agency providing skilled services in the home.

— Leeana McNeilley is the director of Help Unlimited.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 