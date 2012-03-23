Home Care Certification Helps Ensure Agencies Employ Trustworthy Caregivers

Help Unlimited has safeguards in place to protect the well-being and care of its clients

How do you ensure that your caregiver and your home care agency are trustworthy? In recent months, there have been several reports of financial abuse of elders by their caregivers. The vast majority of abuse is not committed by agency caregivers, but by family members and by privately hired staff.

One of the most reliable ways you are assured that your loved one is being cared for by compassionate professional caregivers is to hire through a reputable home care agency. Start by screening the agencies just as you would screen any contractor you would hire to work on your home. You should ask them to provide you with copies of their business license, as well as bonding, liability and worker compensation insurances.

It is important when you do chose an agency, that you make sure they are providing qualified, screened and supervised caregivers to care for your loved one.

The California Association of Health Services at Home has a voluntary certification that sets certified agencies apart from those that may not have the same hiring criteria and level of supervision for their caregivers.

Help Unlimited, a home care agency serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, has recently been granted the CAHSAH certification, ensuring our commitment to exceptional quality care.

The CAHSAH certification guarantees that nonmedical home care agencies provide the following safeguards to your loved one’s well-being and care:

» General and professional liability insurance

» Workers compensation insurance

» All caregivers are employees of Help Unlimited

» Pre-employment background clearance for all caregivers

» Crime/employee dishonesty bond

» Pre-employment tuberculosis screening

» Regular supervisory visits

» Written client agreement, including how fees are specified

Help Unlimited has chosen to raise the bar even higher by requiring the following from all applicants: drug testing upon hire, E-Verify clearance upon hire and CPR training.

Help Unlimited has provided high-quality care to their clients for more than 35 years in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It understands the need for high-quality, comprehensive care in the homes of their clients; care that is cost effective and promotes safety and quality of life. Help Unlimited has a team of experienced, caring and committed home care aides (home health aides, certified nursing assistants and personal attendants). Help Unlimited is a family-owned private pay home care agency available to work with families and individuals in need of one hour of respite care to 24-hour assistance.

The Help Unlimited family of agencies includes Help Unlimited HomeCare, a Medicare-certified and state-licensed agency providing skilled services in the home.

— Leeana McNeilley is the director of Help Unlimited.