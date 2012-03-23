Linda Newlin ‘It’s Not Okay’ a Musical Journey to Inspire

Linda Newlin, singer/songwriter, coach, speaker, educator and activist, has just finished writing her thought-provoking musical journey titled It’s Not Okay, along with the much-anticipated release of her new CD, Love Your Self.

The world premiere performance will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, April 9 at the historic Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara. Profits from the show will benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Meditation), the Santa Barbara-based organization whose mission is, like the musical, to end all forms of abuse.

Click here to see the music video of the title tune on YouTube, and click here to purchase Newlin’s CD on her website.

This musical delves into the multilayered subject of why It’s Not Okay to abuse ourselves by not living our dreams, not being who we truly are and not shining our light in the world delivers multiple genres — from Broadway, to country, rap, rock and jazz. Mixed in with laughter and words of wisdom, this one-woman show provides hope as we collectively search for life’s purpose and that which makes us “sing.” This inspired music has been written and recorded in collaboration with extraordinary singer/songwriter Kate Wallace and David West of Play Ball Musical Services.

“I was fortunate to work with amazing local talent who supported my passion for authenticity and encouraging people to live their dreams by breaking free from all forms of abuse,” Newlin said. “It’s not just physical and sexual violence. It’s all the ways we abuse ourselves with negative self-talk, staying in empty relationships, working in unfulfilling jobs, and not allowing ourselves to be who we truly are.”

West, producer of Love Your Self, says, “Linda Newlin’s new CD, Love Your Self, is a beautiful and courageous wake-up call. It is a long overdue proclamation that at least one woman will no longer tolerate society’s tacit acceptance of the many faces of child abuse, domestic violence and self-abuse. Nor will she allow those afflicted to recede into the shadows of ‘victim-ness.’ Within this amazing album of songs is a highly motivational lesson in just how to Love Your Self. The point of Love Your Self is not just to point an accusing finger at the man/woman in the mirror, but to show us finally, each of us have the power to turn the light on all forms of abuse and heal the personal and societal wounds.

“I have observed Linda throughout the process of production, and I can only describe her as a ‘force of nature.’ I watched as she focused her energy on her goal. I watched as her energy attracted a cadre of creative people who seemed to come from nowhere to give advice, support and talent at just the time it was most needed. And with the guidance of the amply talented Kate Wallace, I’ve seen her emerge as a gifted songwriter and song interpreter. I have a feeling this is just the opening salvo.”

It’s Not Okay is written, directed and performed by Newlin, with sound and multimedia design by Annie Dahlgren of Over 40 Productions.

Tickets to It’s Not Okay are available at the Lobero box office, or click here to order online. VIP tickets are $100 and include CD/gift bag and reception with celebrity friends following the performance in the Lobero courtyard. General tickets are $40 and students/seniors are $20 (all prices plus $5 facility fee). Lobero Theatre box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and two hours prior to all shows. Call 805.963.0761.

The Lobero is wheelchair accessible and has the assistive listening system in place for patrons who have hearing issues.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist.