Meet the Rabbis: A Closer Look at Passover

Rabbi Steve Cohen ofCongregation B’nai B’rith and Rabbi Yosef Loschak of Santa Barbara Chabad will speak about the different approaches and traditions for celebrating Passover.

Of all the Jewish holidays, Passover is the one most commonly observed by Jews. It is rich in tradition, culture and, of course, food.

The talk will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. next Thursday, March 29 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information and reservations, click here, call 805.957.1115 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.