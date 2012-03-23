Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:36 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Norah Jones Returning to Santa Barbara Bowl on Aug. 7

The concert will feature Little Broken Hearts, her collaboration with Danger Mouse

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | March 23, 2012 | 9:14 p.m.

Norah Jones will return to the beautiful Santa Barbara Bowl on Tuesday, Aug. 7 with a special guest. Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31.

Norah Jones
Norah Jones

Jones’ new collaboration with Danger Mouse, called Little Broken Hearts, has expanded her sound in thrilling and characteristically subtle ways.

Twelve darkly luminous songs. Twelve little broken hearts. Each an exploration of wounded emotions from various perspectives that invariably leads to a place of beauty and uplift.

Jones said that as she worked to fit the songs together into a workable sequence, she was pleasantly surprised to discover that it coalesced into a unified statement — even “Happy Pills,” with its talk of “tryin’ to make it so I never see your face again,” revolves around the overall theme.

“I didn’t expect all the lyrics to tie in so well, especially since we wrote in such a spontaneous way,” she said. “It turns out to be kind of a story. It has these different dimensions. Things sneak up on you. And even though the record has all these cool sounds and interesting grooves that are Brian’s signature, mostly I’m proud of our writing together. The songs themselves.”

Ten years after she first performed at SXSW, Jones made a triumphant return to the festival the other week, performing Little Broken Hearts in its entirety in front of an enraptured capacity crowd.

The Associated Press praised the new songs, calling them “stylish yet deeply emotional,” adding that “she showed fans a different side” and that the album is “a departure for Jones and another step in her evolution.”

USA Today wrote that “sometimes sweet and sometimes spooky, the songs, co-written and produced by Danger Mouse on the album, have atmospheric weight performed live also,” and highlighted the “cheery, cutting” lead single “Happy Pills.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Norah Jones at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Aug. 7. Tickets range from $39 to $69, plus applicable service charges, and are available at Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 