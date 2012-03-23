Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:32 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Spring Has Sprung at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Annual sale featuring more than 5,000 California native plants begins March 31

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | March 23, 2012 | 10:47 p.m.

Spring is just beginning, with the late rains bringing moisture to the soil, and now is the time for home gardeners to work overtime to catch up with nature’s bounty.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden offers a terrific range of more than 5,000 California native plants that are conservation-wise and drought-tolerant, along with many other interesting additions for local gardens as the season warms.

Gardening enthusiasts can enjoy shopping throughout April as the garden’s courtyard is transformed into a botanical wonderland stocked with fascinating plants from growers throughout California, with many grown locally right at the Botanic Garden.

As an added bonus, visitors can take advantage of expert planting advice from the garden’s staff. The Spring Plant Sale takes place March 31 until April 30, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

“Part of our mission here at the garden is to inform the public about the benefits of using native plants in their own gardens,” said Bruce Reed, the garden’s nursery manager. “Our Spring Plant Sale provides the community with the opportunity to discover these plants and to bring them home where they can flourish.”

From Abutilon to Zauschneria, visitors can find a wealth of California flora in one place. All proceeds support the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Horticulture Department.

The Public Sale will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31. Garden members can shop early with a special discount on Friday, March 30. Members will enjoy an extra 5 percent off on all plant purchases. Shop early and receive 15 percent off at the register.

The offer does not include hard-goods, pottery, bird feeders or any gift shop products. The additional 5 percent discount is only available on March 30, and a garden membership card must be presented at time of purchase.

The garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara. It can be reached at 805.682.4726 x132.

— Joni Kelly is communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 