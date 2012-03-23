Spring Has Sprung at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Spring is just beginning, with the late rains bringing moisture to the soil, and now is the time for home gardeners to work overtime to catch up with nature’s bounty.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden offers a terrific range of more than 5,000 California native plants that are conservation-wise and drought-tolerant, along with many other interesting additions for local gardens as the season warms.

Gardening enthusiasts can enjoy shopping throughout April as the garden’s courtyard is transformed into a botanical wonderland stocked with fascinating plants from growers throughout California, with many grown locally right at the Botanic Garden.

As an added bonus, visitors can take advantage of expert planting advice from the garden’s staff. The Spring Plant Sale takes place March 31 until April 30, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

“Part of our mission here at the garden is to inform the public about the benefits of using native plants in their own gardens,” said Bruce Reed, the garden’s nursery manager. “Our Spring Plant Sale provides the community with the opportunity to discover these plants and to bring them home where they can flourish.”

From Abutilon to Zauschneria, visitors can find a wealth of California flora in one place. All proceeds support the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Horticulture Department.

The Public Sale will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31. Garden members can shop early with a special discount on Friday, March 30. Members will enjoy an extra 5 percent off on all plant purchases. Shop early and receive 15 percent off at the register.

The offer does not include hard-goods, pottery, bird feeders or any gift shop products. The additional 5 percent discount is only available on March 30, and a garden membership card must be presented at time of purchase.

The garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara. It can be reached at 805.682.4726 x132.

— Joni Kelly is communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.